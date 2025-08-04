Raheem Morris Reveals Atlanta Falcons QB, Starters Plan for Clash with Lions
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is not a big believer in playing key players during the preseason, but that will change in 2025 with a slew of new, young players competing for positions.
Several roster spots and places in the starting lineup are up for grabs when the Falcons take on the Detroit Lions to open their preseason at 7:00 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
There may be a lot of positions up for grabs, but the one thing Morris was sure of was that we won't see Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins against the Lions.
"Penix won't get out there, and Kirk won't get out there," Morris said at his press conference Monday morning. "We'll see (Easton) Stick; we'll see Emory (Jones). That's probably the most definitive thing that I can tell you right now," Morris said.
"There'll be a lot of guys playing and a couple that won't."
While the offensive depth chart is fairly well set heading into training camp with 11 starters returning from last season, there are plenty of new faces on the defensive side of the ball.
Morris anticipates seeing more of his young squad on the field Friday night than was the case last year's preseason. The Falcons will have several competitive practices this week, including a scrimmage, to help decide a plan for playing time against the Lions.
"We get a really good feel after the scrimmage on who needs what," said Morris. "Obviously we've got a young football team, so there will be a lot more people playing than we had last year.
"You've got some young guys out there that's gotta go out there and show some competitive things. You've got some positions that are up for battles. We want to see some of those things happen."
Looking at the Falcons' defense, there are a few spots that have entrenched starters. David Onyemata will start on the defensive line. Ruke Orhorhoro is scheduled to start as well.
There isn't a lot of competition at linebacker with Troy Andersen on PUP. Kaden Ellis and Divine Deablo would start if this is Week 1. A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are the starting cornerbacks, with Jessie Bates written in Sharpie at one of the safety spots.
At edge, veterans Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd get the early nod, but they'll be pushed hard by James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. There will be a heavy rotation at that position regardless. Walker has been limited the last week of practice, so don't expect to see him against the Lions. But don't rule him completely out of the preseason either.
Veteran safety Jordan Fuller is in a battle with Xavier Watts and DeMarcco Hellams for the starting role opposite Bates. Dee Alford is trying to hold off Billy Bowman Jr. and Clark Phillips III at nickel corner.
The third defensive line spot is up for grabs with Zach Harrison, Morgan Fox, Ta'Quon Graham, and Brandon Dorlus fighting for the start and a spot in the rotation.
The Falcons' practices have been noticeably more competitive this year as compared to years past, and Morris plans to keep that going through August to shake out his roster.
"That will happen within our own scrimmage. That will happen within the preseason games, and we've got the (joint) practices coming up the following week. Really feeling good about that; really feeling good about some of those healthy competitions that's going to occur the next couple of days."
Competition is the new theme around Atlanta Falcons training camp in Flowery Branch, and fans should see more players on Friday night who will play a factor in the 2025 season as opposed to a slew of eventual roster cuts like last year.