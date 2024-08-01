Falcons Undrafted Free Agent Setting 'The Bar High' in Training Camp
The best way to build sustainable success is through the NFL draft. But another way to supplement each incoming class is undrafted free agency.
So while the Atlanta Falcons appear set with star Kyle Pitts and quality depth players such as Charlie Woerner and John FitzPatrick at tight end, there could be room on the roster for undrafted tight end Austin Stogner.
According to Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger, Stogner is already the best Atlanta tight end in one key aspect of the position.
"[Stogner has] brought a good energy, and I told the guys in the group, he's the best finisher in the room," Koger told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "He's set the bar high in terms of the way you should play without the football."
Although hearing an undrafted free agent is the best blocking tight end on the Falcons is surprising on the surface, it's not for anyone familiar with Stogner. The NFL Draft Bible at SI.com touted Stogner's blocking ability during the pre-draft process this past spring.
In fact, the website's evaluation graded the Oklahoma tight end as a fourth-round pick because of his blocking capabilities.
"A big-bodied but still-developing tight end, Austin Stogner should be able to see an NFL field situationally early in his career," wrote the NFL Draft Bible. "While he is not nearly NFL-ready as a receiver, he flashes high-level traits as a blocker.
"The raw route runner should be a viable special teams option while he develops into a potentially well-rounded starter."
Stogner actually began his college career at Oklahoma and then transferred to South Carolina for the 2022 season. He then returned to the Sooners for his fifth college year in 2023.
Over five college seasons, Stogner caught 84 passes for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best statistical season came in 2020 when he posted 26 receptions, 422 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns despite only playing in eight games.
Stogner won't receive enough targets in 2024 to make that kind of impact as a pass-catcher unless Pitts suffers an injury. But Stogner is an undrafted free agent seemingly contending for a roster spot in Atlanta.