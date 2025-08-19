Falcon Report

Falcons OC Addresses What QB Ben DiNucci Brings With Late Preseason Arrival

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson shared what he sees Ben DiNucci bringing to the team's quarterback room despite being a late preseason addition.

Dave Holcomb

Veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci joined the Atlanta Falcons on Monday ahead of Week 3 in the NFL preseason.
Veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci joined the Atlanta Falcons on Monday ahead of Week 3 in the NFL preseason. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
There isn't much time for quarterback Ben DiNucci to carve out a role with the Atlanta Falcons. The team signed DiNucci on Monday, which was eight days before the Falcons have to cut their roster to 53 players.

The veteran quarterback will have one preseason game to showcase what he can do. It will take place four days after his official signing.

But Falcons offfensive coordinator Zac Robinson made it clear DiNucci isn't just another body to take up space in the team's quarterback room.

“He's just a good guy to be around. He’s a fun dude to be around," Robinson told reporters Monday. "He brings great energy. I've seen him play so many times dating back to college, and he's got some mobility with his arm. He can drop arm slots. He can spin it as good as anybody.

"So, I'm excited to have him around and see where it goes this week. But, he's just a good dude to be around. I know guys enjoy being around him, so I'm fired up that he's here this week.”

Falcons Already Having Fun With QB Ben DiNucci

It was pretty clear Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was having fun with DiNucci around the day the team signed him to a contract.

When he discussed the team adding DiNucci during his Monday press conference, Morris joked that he was going to have to check with DiNucci's "source." That was in reference to the quarterback breaking his own news of signing in Atlanta.

Morris also seemed to joke about needing to go yell at the quarterback about breaking his own news. Outside of the fun, though, the Falcons head coach also expressed an excitement about wanting to see what DiNucci can do.

"I'll confirm his source, and I'll go yell at him upstairs or in the meeting rooms in minute," Morris told reporters. "But we got a chance to sign [DiNucci].

"Obviously, Emory [Jones] going to procotol, so we're going to need some people to play. We've got [Easton] Stick, obviously, and our first two quarterbacks don't play, especially in this last game.

"We'll have a chance to get [DiNucci} out there and see what he can do."

Falcons No. 4 quarterback Emory Jones is in concussion protocol and isn't expected to be available Friday night when the Falcons conclude their preseason schedule versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Atlanta may only need DiNucci for this weekend. After that, he's a potential obvious roster cut next Tuesday.

But until then, it sounds like Robinson and Morris are going to enjoy the time spent with DiNucci, who could always be a practice squad candidate for the Falcons after the league's roster cutdown day.

