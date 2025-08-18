Raheem Morris Addresses QB Ben DiNucci Signing With Joke: 'Go Yell at Him'
Veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci reported his signing with the Atlanta Falcons himself Monday morning. The quarterback delivered a tongue-in-cheek tweet to deliver the news.
In front of reporters, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris joined DiNucci with his own sarcasm to address the quarterback signing Monday.
"I'll confirm his source, and I'll go yell at him upstairs or in the meeting rooms in minute," Morris told reporters. "But we got a chance to sign [DiNucci].
"Obviously, Emory [Jones] going to procotol, so we're going to need some people to play. We've got [Easton] Stick, obviously, and our first two quarterbacks don't play, especially in this last game.
"We'll have a chance to get [DiNucci} out there and see what he can do."
DiNucci signed with the Falcons after spending the beginning of this offseason with the New Orleans Saints. DiNucci's only regular season NFL experience came with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.
Falcons Sign Veteran QB Ben DiNucci
With Emory Jones landing in concussion protocol, he likely won't be available to play in Week 3 of the NFL preseason for the Falcons. So, the team added DiNucci to help Easton Stick cover all the snaps in the exhibition matchup.
Ironically, the Falcons will visit one of DiNucci's former teams, the Cowboys, for their preseason finale Friday night.
DINucci started Week 8 of the 2020 season for the Cowboys against the Dallas Cowboys. Starting in place of an injury Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, he completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards with zero touchdowns. DiNucci also had zero interceptions but took four sacks, which lost 48 yards.
After the performance, the Cowboys turned to Garrett Gilbert as their No. 3 quarterback the rest of the season.
DiNucci was a seventh-round rookie during the 2020 season. He spent the 2021 campaign and 2022 offseason in Dallas as well. The Cowboys released him on the NFL's roster cutdown day in 2023.
Since then, DiNucci has experienced stints on the practice squad for the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Saints. New Orleans released him in April.
DiNucci went 11 for 15 with 76 passing yards and a touchdown in his last preseason appearance in 2024.
The veteran has very little chance of making the Falcons roster. Maybe if he plays well, he could earn a practice squad spot in Atlanta to begin the season.
But based on the head coach's press conference, it sounds like DiNucci and Morris might at least enjoy joking with each other even if the quarterback's time in Atlanta is short.