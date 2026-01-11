DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills riding an eight-game winning streak that secured their second AFC South title in four seasons. New users can capitalize on this exciting playoff atmosphere with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code and delivers $300 in bonus bets when you win a $5 wager on Sunday, Jan. 11. This compelling sportsbook promos opportunity arrives just as first-year Jaguars coach Liam Coen attempts to become the first rookie head coach since 1989 to win a Super Bowl.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Bills vs. Jaguars betting
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no special code entry and offers substantial value for new customers. The straightforward structure allows you to bet $5 on any market related to the Bills vs. Jaguars Wild Card game and receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins. Consider the compelling storylines surrounding this matchup, including Trevor Lawrence's remarkable late-season performance with 15 touchdowns and just one interception over his final six games.
Key terms and conditions include the following important details:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- Winning wagers trigger the immediate release of 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.
- Original stake amounts are not included in bonus bet winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Jacksonville to cover the spread and the Jaguars win outright, you would receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Buffalo covers and your bet loses, you would only lose your original $5 stake without receiving any bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo creates an excellent opportunity to explore various betting markets on a game featuring Buffalo's quest to end a 33-year road playoff losing streak.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your Bills vs. Jaguars DraftKings promo
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings requires no special codes and follows a simple registration process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before Sunday's Wild Card showdown between two teams with contrasting playoff narratives.
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and completing identity verification.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using preferred payment methods like PayPal or debit cards.
- Place your qualifying $5 wager on any Bills vs. Jaguars market or other available sports betting options.
- Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, then use these within seven days.
New users interested in exploring additional features and betting options can read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed platform analysis.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit enhancement promotions, and specialized playoff betting bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These DraftKings promo codes and offers frequently target major sporting events like Wild Card weekend, providing enhanced value for both casual and experienced bettors throughout the NFL postseason.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.