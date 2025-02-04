Bijan Robinson Knows Talk is Cheap for Atlanta Falcons
It stands to reason that if the Atlanta Falcons offense is going to really get going in 2025, star running back Bijan Robinson will undoubtedly be at the hub of the wheel.
Afterall, Robinson's 1,887 yards from scrimmage was fourth in the NFL last season, and it still felt like just the tip of the iceberg. In truth, head coach Raheem Morris would be foolish if he were to do anything but build the Falcons offense around the talents of his young pro bowler.
That trio of games to close out the 2024 campaign hopefully laid out the table for new starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr, so there's most certainly reasons to feel optimistic.
Robinson is a believer that the foundation stones are in place to power forward as an offensive juggernaut, but the explosive runner also told the Micah Parsons podcast that actions always speak louder than words.
"God willing, yes," Robinson declared via Parsons about the Falcons offense starting to dominate. "Obviously, we were a game late, but I think we could do some incredible things... but, I mean, I can't be talking, we've gotta go out there and do it. We can say as much as we want but we still gotta go out there and prove it."
What Robinson has just said out loud is bound to be enthusiastically embraced by the Falcons faithful. Unquestionably, the time for idle chat is over, especially as they go to bat for a new signal caller.
Heading into the draft in April, the coaching staff led by Raheem Morris need to pony up and address the deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball - only then can they start giving the playmakers like Robinson, Penix, and Drake London more looks. The Falcons lost their final-two games in overtime without the offense ever seeing the ball.
Given how narrowly the Falcons ultimately missed out on a playoff spot, getting down to the brass tacks of playing winning football sounds just about right.
Entering year three, the Falcons strapping a saddle on Robinson in the same kind of fashion that Philadelphia Eagles boss Nick Sirianni has done with his own superstar ball carrier Saquon Barkley, might be a viable blueprint to follow.
It's worth noting that Robinson added 480 yards rushing from his rookie year to his second - trending upwards rather quickly.
The sky might be the limit, but it’s not going to be talk and potential that get the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.