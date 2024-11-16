Falcons' Bijan Robinson Earns Impressive Midseason Recognition
The 2024 NFL season has been a terrific year for running backs. At the end of the season, there will be several choices for All-Pro recognition at the position.
But Bleacher Report's David Kenyon argued Saturday that, as of right now, Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson should be the front runner in the running back All-Pro race. In an article where Kenyon named the best player at every position, he gave the title of best running back in the league to Robinson.
"Do you believe it should be Derrick Henry? I have zero objection to that preference, since 'Tractorcito' has been incredible," wrote Kenyon.
"Bijan Robinson, meanwhile, is again showing off his versatility with the Atlanta Falcons. He's rushed for 748 yards at 4.8 per carry, adding 41 receptions for 331 yards while totaling seven touchdowns to date.
"New quarterback Kirk Cousins has brought much-needed stability, but the offense is still built around Robinson. While his playing time has risen from 68 percent as a rookie to 72, his combined touch and target rate on those snaps has climbed from 38.9 percent to 42.4.
"Henry and Robinson are plenty deserving; I'll simply lean toward the latter as the offense's key player. Jackson holds that title in Baltimore."
The average fan probably finds Robinson receiving the "best running back" title surprising. Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been terrific. So has Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley, who leads the NFL in rushing after his fourth 140-yard rushing game of the season Thursday.
Both Henry and Barkley are averaging more than 110 rushing yards per game.
But Robinson has been more of a dual-threat, averaging nearly 108 yards from scrimmage per contest. He's recorded 748 of his 1,079 scrimmage yards on the ground while posting 4.8 yards per carry. He also has 41 catches for 331 yards and 7 total touchdowns.
As great as Kirk Cousins has been for the Falcons, Robinson's not playing with the MVP front runner or an NFC champion signal caller. Henry and Barkley are.
To Kenyon's point, Robinson is the focal point of Atlanta's offense, which is ranked fifth in yards per game this season.
There's still a long way to go in the 2024 season. But if Kenyon's argument is any indication, there could be a growing sentiment around the league that the "best running back" discussion involves three running backs at the moment, not just two.