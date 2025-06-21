Do the Falcons Have the Best RB Duo in the NFL?
Some NFL pundits aren't convinced quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is ready to become a star for the Atlanta Falcons. But one thing is rather clear, he's poised to get a lot of help from his backfield.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman didn't specifically state the Falcons have the best running back duo with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the NFL. But he appeared to imply it while ranking the best running back grounds in the league.
"Atlanta boasts one of the league’s elite running back duos with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Robinson was the league’s second-highest-graded running back last season (92.8 PFF rushing grade). His receiving ability also sets him apart, as his 82.2 PFF receiving grade ranked fourth among qualified backs," wrote Wasserman.
"Allgeier posted an outstanding 85.7 PFF rushing grade, though that was earned across just 137 carries. There isn’t much to speak of beyond those two. Third-stringer Jase McClellan garnered only 13 carries last season and was just waived so the team could make room for UFL star Jashaun Corbin, but the pairing of Robinson and Allgeier is elite."
On PFF's running back rankings entering 2025, Wasserman rated the Falcons running back unit third-best in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions were the only teams ahead of the Falcons on the ranking list.
The Falcons don't have the running back depth Baltimore or Detroit do, but they haven't needed it the past couple years. Robinson has yet to miss a game in his NFL career, which began in 2023. Allgeier entered the league a season prior and has sat out one contest.
If Wasserman's rankings were only taking into account the top two running backs on every team's depth chart, the Falcons may very well sit at No. 1.
In 2024, Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards and posted 431 receiving yards. His 1,887 yards from scrimmage was ranked fourth most in the league last year.
Allgeier posted a 1,000-yard rushing season as a rookie in 2022, a year prior to Robinson's debut. He hasn't received as many opportunities since then, but he averaged 4.7 yards per carry on his way to 644 rushing yards last season.
By the end of 2025, Robinson and Allgeier could be the consensus best running back tandem in the league.