Clemson RB's Impressive Pro Day Puts Him Firmly on Atlanta Falcons Radar

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Clemson's Adam Randall’s quiet four-year collegiate career as a reserve wide receiver made it seem like his path in the sport wouldn’t stray much beyond his time with the Tigers.

But after a nudge from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to give the backfield a shot, Randall reluctantly obliged.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder meshed his polished receiving skills with his bruising frame to become a productive all-purpose back for the Tigers, finishing with more all-purpose yards in one season (1,068) than he had in all of his previous seasons combined at Clemson.

Enter the Atlanta Falcons, a team that boasted one of the league’s most productive rushing tandems in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier last season, finishing with the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL and among the league’s top half in rushing touchdowns.

But in order to continue building on that reputation, they will have to replace Allgeier, who recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Why Randall?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson running back Adam Randall (RB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Falcons already have a First-Team All-Pro at their disposal in Robinson, Allgeier excelled in short-yardage situations, leading the team with eight rushing touchdowns.

With a similar frame to the former Falcons back and a natural forward lean that helps him drive through contact, Randall could slide into that role and possibly elevate it due to his versatility.

Last season, the redshirt senior rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry, also adding 36 catches and three receiving touchdowns.

During Clemson's Pro Day on Thursday, Randall turned heads by showcasing his skills as a receiver, running a full route tree with a fluidity and suddenness that is nearly unprecedented for a back of his size.

"Leaving Clemson Pro Day. My biggest takeaway? Some team is going to get an absolute steal in RB Adam Randall. He has aced the pre-draft process," said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid. "Considering he’s a converted WR, his upside as a do-it-all weapon and return specialist are immense."

Besides displaying his route-running ability, his 4.28 shuttle time would have been the fastest among all running backs at the NFL Combine.

He also impressed at the NFL Combine, ranking first among all running backs with 26 bench press reps while also finishing among the top five at the position in the vertical jump, broad jump and 10-yard split.

Atlanta doesn’t need a workhorse back, just somebody who can change the pace and punish defenses after Robinson spends most of the game leaving them spinning in circles.

Randall has the tools to be exactly that.

