Falcons' Bijan Robinson Hypes Working in Zac Robinson's Offense
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson received questions related to all kinds of different things during his Good Morning, Football interview on NFL Network on Friday. The round of questioning included where fantasy football players should target Robinson in their re-draft leagues.
Robinson really tried to stay humble when talking about his own potential for the 2024 season. But the second-year running back lit up when he steered the conversation towards playing in Zac Robinson's offense.
"I love this offense a lot just because he puts us all in the best situations possible," the running back said during the interview. "I just really enjoy getting to talk to [Zac] every single day and trying to find the best situation possible whether it's running routes or whether it's running the football.
"He takes all that information in and really hears me, hears the players. He asks us questions, so he's always trying to learn every single day while he's trying to make the best offense he can make in the NFL."
Zac Robinson arrived in Atlanta this offseason after coaching his entire career under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was familiar with him, as Morris also coached in Los Angeles under McVay.
The past two seasons, Zac served as Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
In his offense, expectations are sky high for Bijan Robinson, who the Falcons selected at No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. He turned in a very solid rookie season, rushing for 976 yards and catching 58 passes for 487 yards. But so many of his receptions were very close to the line of scrimmage.
That is expected to change this season with Arthur Smith no longer calling plays in Atlanta.
Good Morning, Football co-host Peter Schrager mentioned during Bijan's interview that Zac came on his podcast over the summer. During their conversation, Schrager asked Zac if it would be smart to draft Robinson at No. 1 overall in fantasy football re-draft leagues.
Zac apparently answered yes.
That answer will only raise expectations for Bijan. While Bijan didn't answer with a resounding yes that he should go No. 1 in fantasy football drafts, he did sound equally excited about the opportunity to play in Atlanta's new offensive scheme.