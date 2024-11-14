Broncos Starting Safety Limited in Practice to Begin Preparation for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had an injury list more than twice as long as the Denver Broncos at the beginning of Week 11 practices. But the players that didn't fully participate for the Broncos Wednesday were key contributes nonetheless.
Both starting safety Brandon Jones and defensive end Zach Allen were limited Wednesday. Each player has started all 10 games for the Broncos this season.
The Broncos injury report listed Jones limited with an abdomen injury. Allen's ailment appears to be less serious. Although he's listed with an elbow injury, his official designation was "elbow/NIR -- rest."
It's very possible the Broncos were just being cautious with the veteran defensive end, giving him a bit of a break Wednesday.
Jones and Allen have each played in all 10 games for Denver this season. Allen has posted 5 sacks, which is only 0.5 sack short of his career best.
He's also already registered a career-high 11 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits.
It would be a huge break for the Falcons if they didn't have to block Allen in Week 11. But more often than not, players who still practice in some fashion Wednesday dress on gamedays.
Similarly, Jones is having a career season this fall. He has 74 combined tackles, only 5 shy of his career best in the category from 2021. He also has 2 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses and 1 interception.
Defensive back P.J. Locke, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, linebacker Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell were also on the Broncos injury report Wednesday. But all of them fully practiced in the first Week 11 sessions.
The Falcons had nearly as many players not participating in Wednesday's practice as the Broncos had on their entire injury report. Cornerbacks Dee Alford and Antonio Hamilton, defensive linemen James Smith-Williams and Ta'Quon Graham along with tight end Charlie Woerner were not on the field for Atlanta on Wednesday.