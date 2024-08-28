BREAKING: Atlanta Falcons Trade Former Starting Quarterback Taylor Heinicke
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers have struck a trade the day after both teams trimmed their rosters from 90 to 53.
Atlanta has dealt veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to The Athletic.
The Falcons’ roster now includes only two passers — four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins and first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Heinicke played in five games with four starts for the Falcons last season, completing 54.4 percent of his passes for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The team went 1-3 in his starts.
The 31-year-old Heinicke saw limited snaps in training camp, watching as Cousins and Penix took reps with the first- and second-teams, respectively. When Heinicke had chances in open practices July 27 at Seckinger High School and Aug. 2 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he was far from sharp.
Atlanta gave Heinicke extended action this preseason, and he turned in mixed results, going 20-of-44 for 206 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
After the Falcons’ preseason finale last Friday, Heinicke, who attended Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga., said he’d like to stay with his local team moving forward.
"I would love to be a part of the Falcons," Heinicke said. "I think this is probably the best roster I've been a part of when you kind of look at it from top to bottom. I think Raheem's built something special here, and I would love to be a part of that. That being said, who knows what's going to happen.
"But again, I would love to be at the Atlanta Falcons. If not, I just love the game of football. I just want to keep playing football. So, yeah, that's the dream."
And after surviving initial roster cuts, Heinicke appeared set to get his first wish. Instead, he gets his second — continuing his NFL career, but as Justin Herbert’s backup out west.