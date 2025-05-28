Can Atlanta Falcons Stop the Run in 2025?
Stopping the run game, even in the pass-happy National Football League, matters. Last year, the Atlanta Falcons could not stop a nosebleed. Regardless of location, air or ground, the defense struggled to get off the field on third down, leading to long drives. However, opponents took a tact of brutalizing the Falcons' run defense.
The defense did not bring anything of force, technique, or even skill to the table. The unit surrendered 200 rushing first downs, tied for 10th in the NFL. Although teams only scored 11 rushing touchdowns against the Falcons, short-yardage situations were nearly an automatic first down.
Look no further than the last two games of the 2024 season for why the team did not need to make the playoffs. First, look at the Washington game. The Commanders ran for 216 yards, with quarterback Jayden Daniels running free downfield, draining 41:32 minutes off the clock (including overtime).
The tenuous grip on the playoffs loosened for Atlanta. The following week, in the season finale, the Panthers ran for 155 yards and three scores. Worse, allowing the Panthers to convert seven of 12 third downs while enjoying 34 minutes and five seconds of possession time. The surface numbers might not look terrible for the Falcons, but a deeper look exposed what the eye test told us: Atlanta couldn’t get off the field.
"The Falcons were 15th in the NFL in run defense last year, allowing 120.6 yards per game, and a deeper look is more troubling,” wrote Josh Kendall on The Athletic. “They were in the bottom half of the league in almost every advanced rush defense statistic, including 26th in rush defense success rate (57.7 percent), 23rd in yards allowed before contact per rush (1.59), 20th in rush defense EPA per 100 snaps (1.7), and 18th in yards allowed per carry (4.5)."
Basically, all of the pressure falls squarely upon defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to make the unit better. Terry Fontenot improved the personnel, giving the Falcons the necessary talent to succeed. In the last two drafts, including trades, the Falcons have used two firsts, a second, two thirds, and a fourth-round draft pick on the defensive line of scrimmage.
The team bolstered their depth with even more physically redundant talent. Yet, these players can solely focus on one goal. There’s talent and depth, even if the depth lacks experience. If Ulbrich can turn the team around, that could lead to a breakout season.