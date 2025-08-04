CBS Sports Makes Hall of Fame Comparison for Atlanta Falcons Rookie
While of course, it's far too early to draw comparisons between Hall of Fame legends and untested rookies, it can be forgiven over this particular celebratory weekend. CBS analyst Chris Trapasso indulged himself fully when he identified several rookies whose talents and traits resemble members of the prestigious 2025 HOF class.
Fans of the Atlanta Falcons will surely prick their ears up when they discover that Trapasso connects the dots with their rookie first-rounder James Pearce Jr., and Minnesota Vikings legend, Jared Allen.
“Allen entered the NFL at 265 pounds. Pearce tipped the scales at 245 pounds, so there's work to be done for the Falcons rookie in the weight department for this comparison to ultimately hit,” Trapasso wrote on CBS Sports.
“In terms of on-field style, the two outside rushers are clearly comparable, with immense bend and surprising point-of-attack power to drive offensive tackles into quarterbacks' laps.”
Of course, the Falcons' coaching and backroom staff will be cautious not to add too much weight and muscle at the expense of speed and agility. But Pearce will naturally add strength and weight as he matures from a 245-pound, 21-year-old prospect into an NFL grown man.
Both players played with a similar style in college, and both were hugely productive.
“While we don't have career pressures for Allen in college, he registered a seismic 38.5 sacks, 73 tackles for loss, and 13 forced fumbles across three seasons,” wrote Trapasso.”Pearce had 19.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles in 39 games with the Volunteers, and ended his career in Knoxville with back-to-back seasons generating a pressure on more than 20% of his pass-rush opportunities.”
The transition from college to pro may have been a little easier for Pearce coming out of the SEC. Early signs during training camp are that Pearce already feels comfortable; he's been one of the bright spots in camp on a rebuilt Falcons’ defense.
That said, Allen had nine sacks for the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie. That’s a high bar for any rookie in today’s NFL.
Ultimately it's early days for Pearce, but as far as role models go, Allen is undoubtedly an extremely good one.
“The sheer relentlessness these two play with on a down-to-down basis was the final convincing factor for me -- Pearce is the most Allen-like rusher in this rookie class,” Trapasso concluded.
Relentless. Hall of Fame.
That’ll work.