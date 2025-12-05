Standout Rookie's Availability in Jeopardy After Late-Week Injury

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons will be without a pair of critical starters in Week 14. The team made the news official on Friday afternoon that they would be down both defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (groin) and wide receiver Drake London (knee) against the Seattle Seahawks.

Earlier this week, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that London had been elevated to “ day-to-day ,” but he will not be in a position to play after not suiting up in practice this week. The star wide receiver will now miss his third-straight game and the fourth due to injury.

“When he’s ready to go, we’ll put him out there,” Morris said. “Everything that we do with Drake is to take care of Drake and make sure he’s good. We won’t put him in harm's way by any means.”

Dorlus (groin) has not missed a game this season, but he will also be out on Sunday. The second-year player has emerged as one of the Falcons’ most valuable defensive players. He leads the Falcons in sacks this season (6.0) and is tied with Kaden Elliss for tackles for loss (nine).

Defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot) was able to practice on Friday, however, and the valued run defender is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Another worrying addition to the injury report is James Pearce Jr. (back). The standout first-year defender is tied with Jalon Walker for the most sacks among rookies and has been a major bright spot for an otherwise dim season in Atlanta. Pearce has not missed a game this season, but he is questionable for this game.

The rookie has 4.5 sacks in his last four games and has really started coming into his own over the second half of the season. Losing either Pearce or Dorlus would be a massive hit for this Falcons pass rush, who will need to step up and have a big performance against this Seahawks offense . Losing both could prove devastating.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) will also miss Sunday’s game.

Guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) will not carry an injury designation in Week 14, despite being limited on Thursday and Friday.

Linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) will also not carry a designation. Woods, the standout special teamer, has not played since the Falcons’ trip to Berlin several weeks ago. He was a full participant on Wednesday, but regressed to being limited on Thursday and Friday.

See below for the full injury report with game designations ahead of the Falcons’ Week 14 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

FULL PARTICIPANTS:

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

LIMITED PARTICIPANTS:

ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)

Edge Leonard Floyd (not injury related – resting)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting)

DL David Onyemata (foot)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

DL Brandon Dorlus (groin)

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

WR Drake London (knee)

Edge James Pearce Jr. (back)

QUESTIONABLE:

DL David Onyemata (foot)

Edge James Pearce Jr. (back)

DOUBTFUL:

n/a

OUT: