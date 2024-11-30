Chargers Rule Out 4 Starters for Falcons Showdown
The Atlanta Falcons already knew that they weren't going to face running back J.K. Dobbins when the Los Angeles Chargers visit in Week 13. But Los Angeles will be without three defensive starters as well.
The Chargers ruled out cornerback Cam Hart, safety Alohi Gilman and linebacker Denzel Perryman on Friday. Those three players have started a combined 26 games for the No. 1 scoring defense in the league.
Los Angeles ruled out Hart, Gilman and Perryman after the three players didn't practice all week. Another Chargers defensive starter, linebacker Daiyan Henley, is officially questionable.
The Chargers drafted Hart in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He played just 4 defensive snaps in the first four weeks of the season, but since Week 6, Hart had started every game until last week when he was inactive due to a concussion.
Hart has cleared the concussion protocol, but he is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during practice a week ago.
Perryman and Gilman have each started 10 games for the Chargers this season. Like Hart, Perryman missed Week 12 because of injury. He will sit out his second straight contest because of a groin ailment.
Gilman will miss his first game since Week 2. He is dealing with a hamstring issue.
Perryman has posted 54 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss this season. He also has 3 quarterback hits and 1 sack.
Gilman has registered 47 combined tackles, 4 pass defenses and 1 interception. Hart has 30 combined tackles, 4 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble.
The Chargers missing those three players should help the Falcons offense. But the Chargers defense is filled with great players. The unit has yielded 15.9 points per game, which is almost 1 full point fewer per game than every other team in the league.
The Chargers will be missing their leading rusher in Dobbins as well. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Dobbins will not play.
Henley is listed as questionable because of a calf injury. He wasn't on the injury report early in the week but then didn't practice Friday.
Henley leads the Chargers with 104 combined tackles this season.
The Falcons will host the Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 pm ET.