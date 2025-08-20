Recently Signed CB CJ Handerson Already Leaving Impression at Falcons Practice
The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran cornerback CJ Henderson a day prior to facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. But due to the team's schedule, his first practice wasn't until Monday.
That leaves Henderson just a little more than a week to earn a role in some capacity with the Falcons this season. But the good news for Henderson is he appeared to leave an impression during his very first appearance on the field.
Morris provided reporters a positive review of what Henderson added to the team's practice Monday.
"I don't want to jump the gun on a guy, but you're talking about a former first-round pick that has elite movement that's intelligent enough to go out there and pick up a system in one day and be able to execute in reps," Morris said of Henderson on Wednesday. "He seems to be formulating his relationships with his coaches, with the players around him. it was fun to go watch him on the grass and be able to move around like that."
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Henderson at No. 9 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded the cornerback to the Carolina Panthers during September of his second NFL season.
Henderson spent last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
What Role Could CJ Henderson Earn With 2025 Atlanta Falcons?
Morris is correct that one or two practices is too early to make a projection for a player. But the NFL's roster cutdown day is quickly approaching. The Falcons have to reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players by 4 pm ET on August 26.
With that in mind, it's not too early to discuss what role Henderson could fulfill in Atlanta for 2025.
A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are projected to be Atlanta's starting cornerbacks. In the slot, the Falcons are expected to play either veteran Dee Alford or fourth-round rookie Billy Bowman Jr.
On the latest unofficial depth chart released Tuesday, the Falcons listed Clark Phillips III and Lamar Jackson as the second-team cornerbacks and then undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant and Natrone Brooks as the third-team cornerbacks.
But that could potentially change based on this week's practices and the preseason finale versus the Dallas Cowboys on Friday.
In practice Wednesday, Henderson appeared to leave another impression. The Falcons social media account posted a video of Henderson intercepting a pass.
The last time Henderson appeared on the field for the regular season, he posted 39 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss with two pass defenses in 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He had six pass defenses and two interceptions for Carolina in 2022, which is arguably his best NFL season.
The Week 3 preseason contest could be very important for Henderson's future with the Falcons. But he is likely at least a candidate for a practice squad spot with the team.