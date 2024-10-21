Could the Falcons Pursue Trade WR Cooper Kupp?
The Atlanta Falcons will play only one more game before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 5. So while the team may wait until after Week 8 to pursue potential trade targets, the organization likely already has an idea of what it's interested in acquiring.
One interesting possibility is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that "teams began calling" the Rams "to inquire about the status" of Kupp. The 31-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 15. Kupp was inactive again versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 because of the ailment.
The injury and the admiration for Kupp in the Rams organization makes a potential Kupp trade complicated, according to Rapoport.
"The MVP of Super Bowl LVI was a member of Sean McVay's first draft class and the two are close," Rapoport wrote. "He is a fan favorite and a favorite of quarterback Matthew Stafford. While rookie Jordan Whittington has filled in capably (18 receptions, 201 yards), he's not Kupp.
"There also are questions about would the Rams actually do it?
"Kupp could serve as the final piece for a playoff-ready team, but his contract could also trigger some adjusting. He's due a roster bonus of $7.5 million ($5 million of it fully guaranteed) in March, which theoretically the acquiring team would pick up. Then there is another $5 million roster bonus in 2026 that is not guaranteed."
But if Kupp were to play for another team, the Falcons are a natural fit because of the Atlanta coaching staff's connections to Los Angeles.
Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris was on the Rams staff for three seasons from 2021-23. He was the Rams defensive coordinator while Kupp starred on offense when the team won the Super Bowl.
Furthermore, Falcons offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, was a Rams offensive assistant from 2019-23. Kupp was at his peak during those five seasons.
Thinking about a healthy Kupp paired with Drake London and Kyle Pitts is a fun hypothical. But if I were a betting man (thank goodness I'm not), I would say it won't happen. Not because Kupp isn't a fit or that the Rams won't trade him, but due to the fact the Falcons have other bigger needs.
Veteran Ray-Ray McCloud has played well as Atlanta's slot receiver, so they essentially have Kupp's role already covered in the offense. A more wide receiver desperate team will probably offer a decent draft pick to the Rams for Kupp, which the Falcons can't really afford to give up. Atlanta currently possesses four draft picks in the 2025 draft class.
If the Falcons trade any of those selections, it should be for another edge rusher. The Falcons entered Week 7 with only 5 sacks in six games, and they tallied only one versus the Seahawks in the 20-point loss.
Adding Kupp would be a luxury for the Falcons that they can't afford until edge rusher is addressed.