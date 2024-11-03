Falcons Troll Cowboys After 27-21 Victory
It's always sweet winning in the NFL. But it's even sweeter against the Dallas Cowboys.
At least the Atlanta Falcons social team appeared to find it sweeter when the Falcons knocked off the Cowboys 27-21 in Week 9. After the Atlanta victory, the team took a shot at the Cowboys with a victory social media post.
As a caption to a picture of Falcons' Tyler Allgeier and Darnell Mooney celebrating Sunday, the Falcons official X (formerly twitter) account wrote, "America's Team."
The "A" in America was highlighted in a red block.
The Falcons led the Cowboys by two touchdowns for most of the final 11 minutes of the contest. Atlanta held Dallas to only two touchdowns on the day thanks in large part to third and fourth-down defense.
The Cowboys converted only 3 of 13 third-down attempts in Week 9. They also went 1-for-5 on fourth down.
Excelling defensively on those possession downs helped Atlanta beat Dallas despite the Cowboys having more overall yards and rushing yards. Dallas also won the turnover margin and time of possession battle.
Furthermore, Atlanta's pass rush came alive during the victory. The Falcons recorded a season-high 3 sacks versus the Cowboys. Two of their sacks came on back-to-back plays that led to a Cowboys punt in the first half.
The Falcons have now won five of its last six games. With Sunday's victory, they improved to 6-3 this season.
As of 4:30 pm ET on Nov. 3, only the Washington Commanders have more wins in the NFC than the Falcons this season.
The win Sunday snapped a three-game losing streak for the Falcons against the Cowboys. Before Nov. 3, the last time Atlanta defeated Dallas was 2017, which was also the last time the Falcons made the postseason.
With the loss, the Cowboys dropped to 3-5. Only three NFC teams have a worse win percentage than the Cowboys.