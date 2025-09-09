Atlanta Falcons Provide Positive Update on WR Darnell Mooney
The Atlanta Falcons will be aiming to rebound in Week 2 from a tough season opening loss. But it's not yet clear which wide receivers will be available for Michael Penix Jr. against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14.
Veteran receiver Darnell Mooney missed the season opener because of a shoulder injury. Fellow starting wideout Drake London also has a shoulder issue, which he sustained during Week 1.
But at least on Monday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had a positive update on Mooney.
“I feel good about Mooney. We'll see more. He did warm up. He's been doing a lot of things, as you guys have seen," said Morris.
Video of Mooney warming up before the team faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surfaced on social media Sunday, which caused some pundits and fans to believe the receiver would play. But the Falcons included Mooney on the inactive list.
Mooney didn't play at all in the preseason either because of the injury.
Without Mooney, the Falcons passing game wasn't particularly efficient. Making his first Week 1 start, Penix averaged 7.1 yards per pass. That's not a bad average, but half of his passing yards went to running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.
London led Falcons receivers with 55 receiving yards. Again, that's not a bad number, but the underlining numbers showcase terrible efficiency.
London averaged only 6.9 yards per reception. He led the team with 15 targets, which means the Falcons posted just 3.7 yards per play when Penix targeted London with a pass.
In his first season with the Falcons last year, Mooney was second on the team with 64 catches and 992 receiving yards. He led the team with 15.5 yards per catch.
With Mooney stretching the field, London starred on the other side of Atlanta's offensive formations. London led the Falcons with 100 catches, 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
The Falcons have plenty of offensive weapons even without Mooney. Robinson and Pitts can be major passing targets for Penix, which they were in Week 1.
But the Falcons appeared to miss Mooney on Sunday, and the team's offense will get a boost whenever he returns.
The Falcons will face the Vikings on Sunday Night Football during Week 2. The Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 27-24 on Monday Night Football to begin the 2025 campaign 1-0.
Last season, the Vikings defeated the Falcons 42-21.