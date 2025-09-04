DeMarcco Hellams Joins Darnell Mooney on Falcons Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are just a few days away from kicking off their 2025 NFL season on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town. Both teams figure to be hampered by some nagging injuries coming into this game.
For the second day in a row, safety DeMarcco Hellams and offensive tackle Jack Nelson did not participate in practice.
The third-year safety, who is expected to be a rotational piece for the secondary and special teams contributor, was a recent addition to the injury report this week. His status for Sunday’s game is in question after missing Thursday’s practice.
Nelson, a depth piece along the offensive line, is not expected to be a weekly contributor to the Falcons this season. However, after a rash of injuries along the offensive line, he could have his name called early in the season if injuries were to flare up in-game.
Also on the injury report as a limited participant is wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The second-year Falcon missed all of training camp with the same shoulder injury, but more will be known about his status on Friday when the game report is released.
"Really, that is a tricky question because that is one of those things where it's just a medical deal,” Raheem Morris said about Mooney on Wednesday. “It's like if he's ready to go, he's ready to go. If he's not, he won't be. But, it would be a day-to-day deal. We've got a chance to wait until up until that last minute. So, hopefully, we'll get a chance to see one of our better players out there.”
Mooney told reporters on Thursday that he could be considered a “game-time decision.”
Thursday’s full injury report is as follows:
Full participation
- N/A
Limited participation
- WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder)
- CB Clark Phillips III (rib)
- CB A.J. Terrell (not injury related — rest)
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III (not injury related — rest)
Did not participate
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)
- OL Jack Nelson (calf)
Meanwhile, for Tampa Bay, the list is much longer and filled with some notables, including Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman Vita Vea (foot) and Haasan Reddick (personal). Tight end Cade Otton moved from limited participant to full participant, which should indicate he will be game-ready on Sunday.
See below for the Buccaneers' official injury report:
Full participation
- TE Cade Otton (groin) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- CB Josh Hayes (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- RB Sean Tucker (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
Limited participation
- CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
Did not participate
- WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- S Christian Izien (oblique) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- WR Mike Evans (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
- OLB Haason Reddick (NIR/personal) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)