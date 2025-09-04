Falcons Could Catch Break with Key Defensive Player Questionable for Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off their season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but the four-time defending NFC South champions got a bit of a surprise on their injury report.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Pro Bowl defensive lineman Vita Vea (foot) suddenly popped up on the Buccaneers’ injury report on Wednesday, but he was again a non-participant on Thursday.
Vea, 30, has long been considered to be one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen. He recorded a career-high 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits over 16 games last season. For his career, the Pro Bowler has 222 tackles with 41 coming for a loss, 30.5 sacks, and 66 quarterback hits.
The seven-year NFL veteran is a critical interior presence for Tampa Bay, and would be a critical loss if he were to be unavailable on Sunday.
The Buccaneers continue to be one of the more injury-depleted rosters in the league as we approach the start of the 2025 season. Wednesday’s official report was lengthy as Haason Reddick (personal reasons), safety Christian Izien (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday, while Pro Bowl wideout Chris Godwin (ankle) and All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) remain sidelined.
Rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) and tight end Cade Otton (groin) were practicing, but in a limited capacity.
On the Atlanta side, safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) did not practice on Wednesday, while cornerback Clark Phillips III (rib) and wideout Darnell Mooney (shoulder) were limited.
With Sunday’s divisional matchup looming large over the early portions of the 2025 season, the status of Vea could be an important storyline to follow.