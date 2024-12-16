It's Ridder's Revenge for Falcons vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Atlanta Falcons will see a familiar foe under center in their Monday Night Football contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas will be starting Desmond Ridder at quarter, according to Adam Schefter. Ridder started 17 games in two seasons for the Falcons before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals the same week the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who was part of the decision-making process in moving on from Ridder, had positive things to say about the 25-year-old earlier this week.
"Des, I got a chance to meet him in a short window he was here. Great young man, great person," Morris said. "He's got a unique talent with arm talent. And just like all these young quarterbacks, they need opportunities to go out there and play.
"If he gets an opportunity to play, I'm sure he'll have a full practice week. He'll be prepared in the right way. He'll be ready for us. A familiar opponent, some people he knows, and I know we’ve got to get ready for him as well."
Ridder started the last four games of his rookie season with the Falcons in 2022, completing 63.5% of his passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Atlanta, then led by head coach Arthur Smith, gave Ridder the reins to the offense in 2023.
But Ridder was benched twice, battling turnover woes -- 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles -- and streaky play. He passed for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns while running in five more scores across 15 games and 13 starts.
In four appearances this season, all in relief, Ridder is 28-of-44 passing for 239 yards and one touchdown. He went 12 for 18 for 108 yards after replacing O'Connell in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Morris gave plenty of praise to Ridder -- but amidst increasing outside scrutiny over the performance of Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, Morris reaffirmed his confidence in Atlanta's decision to move on from Ridder.
"He can run the football, he's talented, he's athletic, he's big, he throws the football, did a lot of good things," Morris said. "He wasn't able to lead our team into the way that we wanted him to go to the future. He's getting a second opportunity, like a lot of quarterbacks do in this league."
The Falcons (6-7) and Raiders (2-11) kick off at 8:30 p.m. Monday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.