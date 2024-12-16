How to Watch Falcons at Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night inside Allegiant Field in Las Vegas.
The Falcons have lost four straight games, while the Raiders have dropped nine consecutive contests. Atlanta is 0-3 against the AFC West this season and winless in four tries overall against AFC foes.
Las Vegas is expected to start former Falcons signal caller Desmond Ridder at quarterback Monday night. Ridder started 17 games in Atlanta from 2022-23 before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore in March. The Raiders signed Ridder from the Cardinals' practice squad in October.
Ridder has a chance to deliver a considerable dagger to Atlanta's playoff hopes, which are suddenly slim. The Falcons trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 1.5 games for the NFC South title entering Monday, and Atlanta is 2.5 games behind the Washington Commanders for the last wildcard spot.
Kirk Cousins, Ridder's replacement under center, has thrown zero touchdowns and eight interceptions in his last four games. Pressure is on the Falcons -- and head coach Raheem Morris said his team is in playoff mode.
"All these games become must wins, except the only thing different right now is you don't go home," Morris said. "But, we are essentially playing playoff type football. We’ve got to play playoff caliber. We’ve got to bring all of the good things that have happened over the course of this year together."
Here's what to know before the Falcons and Raiders kick off Monday night ...
TV, Radio
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with Chris Fowler handling play-by-play duties alongside analysts Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick. Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporter.
On the radio, Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the call on 92.9TheGame. There's also a national radio option, as Westwood One has Kevin Kugler and James Lofton calling the game.
Injury Reports
The Falcons ruled out receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) after Saturday's practice, while rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro is questionable. Orhorhoro participated fully in practice Saturday, but he'll need to be activated from injured reserve to play.
Las Vegas will be without star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. The Raiders listed two others as questionable -- quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (concussion) -- while cornerback Sam Webb is doubtful with a back injury.
Neither O'Connell nor Webb practiced during the week. Butler steadily improved, going from a non-participant Thursday to limited Friday before participating in full Friday.
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 5.5-point favorites and have a 56.3% chance of victory, according to ESPN, which puts the over/under at 44.5 points. Atlanta's money line is set at -260.
Past Meetings
The Falcons lead the all-time series 8-7 and won the most recent meeting, a 43-6 victory on Nov. 29, 2020. Atlanta has won each of the past five contests dating back to 2004. Monday night marks the Falcons' first game in Allegiant Stadium.