Despite Persistent Questions, Kirk Cousins Remains Non-Story for Atlanta Falcons
Like a marriage which is inevitably inching toward an amicable divorce, we can safely assume that the Atlanta Falcons and their backup quarterback, Kirk Cousins, are keenly eyeing other opportunities.
In the meantime, both sides are doubling down on being respectful and cordial, and the process starts with general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
"Kirk's been the ultimate professional,” Fontenot said at his press conference earlier this week. “I think Raheem said this: Outside, it's a lot more of a deal than it is in the building. He shows up. He does his job just like anybody.
“Our job is to do the best for this football team. Our job is to be experts on the other 31 teams and to be an expert on our team, and make sure we can build the right 70-man roster, meaning 53 on the active, 16 on the practice squad, and your international player.
“We’ve got to build the best 70-man roster so we can go win games. That's what we're focused on.”
With the Falcons naming Penix the starter before the end of last season, and then sticking to their guns on not letting Cousins walk without a reasonable return, everyone has settled into their respective roles.
“Kirk, just like all the other players are focused on coming here and doing their job,” said Fontenot. “That's what he's been doing. So, that's what we're focused.”
That doesn’t mean the Falcons won’t listen to offers for Cousins, but nothing materialized in the offseason that was worth more than the extra $10 million they had to pay Cousins to be a backup this season. The rest of the money had already been spent.
“In terms of making moves, whether it's trades or whether it's acquiring players, we're always looking at those factors,” Fontenot said. “We're going to do whatever we can do to make this team as best as it can possibly be, but he's been a great professional. He's handled himself well.”
History also tells us that dynamics can change on a dime. A starting job could open up quickly with an injury, and Cousins’s value suddenly skyrockets.
Until that happens, though, Cousins and the Falcons are focused on 2025. Once 2026 hits, they’ll part ways.