NFL Beat Writer Absolutely Crushes Former Falcons RB With Social Media Post
It was short but running back Devonta Freeman experienced a strong three-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons during arguably the peak of the Matt Ryan era. Against a lot of odds, Freeman started 59 games for the Falcons even though the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Freeman tried to recall memories of that fact with a tweet Friday. However, the top response to the tweet reminded social media users of the single play that haunted Freeman's tenure in Atlanta.
Of all people, the reminder came from The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
"The Atlanta Falcons didn't want me to be a Starter, But I took that s***!" Freeman tweeted Friday.
Ledbetter responded on Saturday with: "Warrick Dunn would have made that block in the Super Bowl!"
Falcons fans probably remember the play too well, but Ledbetter is referring to the pass block Freeman missed in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.
In one of the biggest turning points of that Super Bowl, Freeman failed to block or even chip Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower on a third-and-1 play. Hightower strip sacked Ryan, and New England recovered the fumble.
The turnover occurred with 8:24 remaining in the fourth quarter with the Falcons leading by 16 points. Many Atlanta sports fans have argued over the past eight years that if the Falcons retained possession and even punted after that play, the Patriots wouldn't have had time to score two touchdowns to tie the game.
But New England's next possession started at the Atlanta 25-yard line because of the fumble. The Patriots scored a touchdown just 2 minutes and 28 seconds later, giving them plenty of time to make another stop and score again.
The Patroits ultimately erased a 28-3 deficit in that Super Bowl to defeat the Falcons in overtime.
Although Freeman ran for 865 yards the following regular season, he was arguably never the same after that missed block. Falcons fans criticized him significantly, and it seemed to send his career in a tailspin.
Injuries during the 2018 season didn't help. Freeman played only two games in 2018 because of various lower-body ailments. In 2019, he returned to gain just 3.6 yards per carry and score two touchdowns in 14 games.
Freeman finished his career with the New York Giants in 2020 and Baltimore Ravens in 2021. The running back also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints during his final season, but he never appeared in a game for either team.
No one can fault Freeman for trying to extend his career, but signing with the Saints wasn't the best way for him to endear himself to Atlanta fans.
Interestingly, Warrick Dunn also played for a Falcons division rival -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dunn actually played half of his 12 NFL seasons for the Buccaneers.
In Atlanta, though, Dunn ran for nearly 6,000 yards in six seasons. Freeman had about 4,000 rushing yards in the same amount of time.
In the end, Freeman was out of the league before he turned 30. Dunn played almost until his 34th birthday and retired despite running for 786 yards in 2008.
For his football accomplishments and off-the-field contributions, the Falcons inducted Dunn into their ring of honor in 2017.
Maybe Dunn makes that block? It's difficult to know.
Perhaps Freeman's career still ends prematurely even if he doesn't miss the block in the Super Bowl. But he might at least have a ring on his finger.