How Have the Falcons Faired In International Games?

The Atlanta Falcons are officially going abroad next season. The NFL informed the team on Wednesday that it would be the designated home team for one of the five confirmed international games played in 2026.

According to the release, the location, date, time, and opponent are still not official and will be announced later.

As of now, games are scheduled to be played in Melbourne, Australia (for the first time); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Munich, Germany; and a pair of games in London, England. There is also the chance that they could be going to Mexico, but the NFL has not confirmed that .

This will be the fifth regular-season game that the Falcons will have played overseas, with the most recent coming earlier this year in Germany. The Falcons have also played three times in London. This season will mark just the third time they will be the ‘home’ team for this game (2021, 2014).

With this news coming out, it is worth looking back to see how the Falcons have fared in these international games.

2014 IN LONDON, ENGLAND – LIONS (22) vs. FALCONS (21)

Falcons vs. Lions in London | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons’ first time abroad as a part of this international series was an inauspicious start for them. Atlanta rallied to a 21-0 halftime lead, but Detroit would rally to score 22 unanswered points in the second half to swipe a win away from the Falcons. Lions kicker Matt Prater actually missed their game-winning field goal, but was allowed a second chance due to a delay of game penalty. He would not miss the second one, and the Falcons would fall.

2021 IN LONDON, ENGLAND – JETS (20) vs. FALCONS (27)

Falcons vs. Jets in London | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 2021 win over the New York Jets is the only victory for the Falcons during the international series, but even this one did not come easily. The Falcons broke out to a 20-3 halftime lead, as they had seven years prior, but this one would also soon evaporate. It was not until the end of the fourth quarter that the Falcons scored to stretch their lead to a comfortable distance. Matt Ryan would throw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in this one, and Kyle Pitts logged his first-career 100-yard game.

2023 IN LONDON, ENGLAND – FALCONS (7) vs. JAGUARS (23)

Falcons vs. Jaguars in London | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The 2023 game in London against the Jaguars is not fondly remembered by many Falcons fans because of the final score, but mostly for the ‘Toy Story’ simulcasted broadcast. Then-quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a back-breaking interception that would put the Falcons down 17-0, but it will forever be remembered for the animation that went viral on social media . Ridder would proceed to throw an interception on his next attempt.

2025 IN BERLIN, GERMANY – FALCONS (25) vs. COLTS (31) IN OT

Falcons vs. Colts in Germany | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons’ most recent trip abroad ended with frustration in the first-ever NFL game played in Berlin. They ceded a fourth-quarter lead to the Colts before eventually folding in overtime, marking their fourth loss in a row. Jonathan Taylor would run for 244 yards and three touchdowns in this game, including the game-winner.