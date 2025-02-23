Falcons Named Best Fit for Projected $58 Million CB
The Atlanta Falcons hired Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator in the hopes of getting more out of the team's recent defensive draft picks. But another initial potential impact Ulbrich could make is in free agency.
Many NFL pundits have predicted the Falcons as a potential landing spot for veteran defenders from the New York Jets defense. Ulbrich was previously the Jets defensive coordinator from 2021-24.
Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed is one of those former Jets defenders who could possibly follow Ulbrich to Atlanta.
On Feb. 20, USA Today's Tyler Dragon named the Falcons the best fit for Reed in NFL free agency.
"Reed is in his prime at 28 years old. The corner is a bit undersized at 5'9'' but has good coverage skills. He allowed a 57% completion percentage and two touchdowns when targeted during the 2024 NFL season," wrote Dragon.
"Reed could reunite with former Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta. The new Falcons DC knows Reed's skillset well."
In each of the past four seasons under Ulbrich, the Jets defense finished top 5 in yards allowed. So, it would be smart of the Falcons to consider bringing in just about any defender Ulbrich previously worked with in New York.
Atlanta was 23rd in yards allowed and 23rd in points yielded last season.
Reed could be particularly useful in coverage. The Falcons were 22nd in passing yards allowed and 31st in passing touchdowns yielded during 2024.
Reed posted 11 pass defenses while starting 14 games in New York last season. He started 46 contests in Ulbrich's system over the past three years.
The 28-year-old began his career as a fifth-round pick for the San Francisco 49ers. Spotrac projected him to be worth $58.6 million on a four-year contract this offseason.
That would give Reed an average annual salary of about $14.7 million.
The Falcons are in a precarious salary cap situation this offseason, so it might be difficult for Atlanta to sign Reed. But if affordable, he could help the Falcons begin to replace cornerbacks Mike Hughes, Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King, all of whom are unrestricted free agents in March.
Falcons on SI's Daniel Flick identified Reed as a potential Falcons free agent target in January. Flick also cited Ulbrich's relationship with the veteran cornerback as a reason he could be a great fit in Atlanta.
"I love D.J. to death," Ulbrich said of Reed in December. "He's a guy that stands for everything that we believe in here, the way he plays, style of play is competitive, tough, scrappy."