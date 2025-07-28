Terry Fontenot Pulls Back the Curtain on WR Drake London Contract Negotiation
The Atlanta Falcons began their stretch of four consecutive years drafting offensive skilled position players in 2021. Those draft picks are coming due on new contracts and hefty pay raises.
The first of which should be for wide receiver Drake London. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wouldn't dive into specifics about the receiver's potential next contract. But Fontenot made it clear over the weekend the Falcons are focused on keeping London in Atlanta long-term because of his contributions both on the field and in the locker room.
"We always talk about it's not just about the production, but it's the mentality and the type of person Drake is and the way he carries himself, the way he works. Everything that we preach that we want to be, he's about those things," Fontenot told reporters Sunday. "No different than the way we talk about Chris Lindstrom as a guard. We know the skills he has as a guard, but the way he carries himself, the consistent worker, the mentality.
"He's one of those guys that whenever – if we're not winning or he's not successful or we're not successful as a team, it bothers him. He's not just OK showing up and things just going on. He wants to be the very best he can be for the team."
Atlanta grabbed London at No. 8 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Falcons exercised the fifth-year option of his contract.
That means London can't become a free agent until after the 2026 season. But London can sign an extenstion at any time between now and when his deal expires.
The Falcons may be at the point of London's current contract where they are determining when is the best time for the organization to extend him.
Fontenot explained it depends on the situation whether or not the Falcons prefer locking in a franchise cornerstone on a new deal early or prefer to wait.
"There are times that as you study the market, there are times going early to the market can be beneficial when you're looking at it, but then there's also times, if you look historically, that it's OK to wait to the appropriate time," Fontenot said. "So, we weigh those factors. We're constantly studying contracts that come in and studying the market and what we expect and trying to anticipate things."
"It's a case-by-case basis, but we’re clear with how we feel about Drake.”
From 2021-24, the Falcons drafted a skilled position player in the top 10 every year. Tight end Kyle Pitts was the first player selected of that streak.
Pitts will enter 2025 playing on his fifth-year option. He will need a new contract after this season, but if he plays well, the Falcons are likely to place the franchise tag on him.
After London, the Falcons selected running back Bijan Robinson in 2023 and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2024. Both are still on their rookie deals and will receive extensions after London's is settled.