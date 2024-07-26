Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London Leaves Training Camp Practice Early
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- As the Atlanta Falcons' starting offense worked through an 11-on-11 period against the first-team defense Friday at IBM Performance Field, star receiver Drake London sat on a knee with a Gatorade towel over his head, watching from the sidelines.
London, who had been doused with water by a trainer, left practice around 15 minutes early -- but his absence won't be long term.
The 22-year-old London suffered from overheating, the Falcons announced after practice. He was previously scheduled to speak with the media after the session but had his appearance postponed.
Temperatures were in the low-to-mid 80s around 11 a.m. Friday in Flowery Branch, but the sun was plastered across the practice field. London, who hails from Moorpark, Ca., native, was told to hydrate by receiver coach Ike Hilliard on his way off the field.
Prior to his departure, London was having a solid day. He caught two passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins during 11-on-11s against Atlanta's backup defense, one coming over the middle against cornerback Clark Phillips III and the other on an intermediate-depth crossing route toward the left hash.
London, a first-round pick in 2022, has led Atlanta in receiving in each of his first two seasons.
As a rookie, the former University of Southern California standout made 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns. He followed suit with 69 catches for 905 yards and two scores in 2023.
The Falcons' passing attack is expected to be bigger in both volume and production, which means a potential larger workload for London, who said during OTAs he wants to become more dominant this fall.
That mission starts during training camp -- with another chance to practice coming at 6 p.m. Saturday, when the Falcons hold an open-for-viewing session at Seckinger High School in Buford. The Falcons haven't provided an update on London's availability for the practice.