Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. Star at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Recap
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons completed their second training camp practice Friday at IBM Performance Field, and quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. stole the show.
Across the one-hour and 45-minute session, the Falcons worked through several periods of 11-on-11, including starters vs. starters and starters vs. backups in both red zone and down-and-distance drills. It marked Atlanta's first competitive, non-walkthrough practice of camp.
[RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Notes: Rookie Report, Defensive Surprises]
Here's a rundown from Flowery Branch:
Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. Shine
The Falcons gave Cousins a nine-figure deal this spring and drafted Penix at No. 8 overall a month and a half later. Naturally, expectations followed - and both delivered Friday.
During 11-on-11s, Cousins went 15-of-16 through the air, headlined by a deep ball to receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III that traveled roughly 45 yards, beating undrafted rookie cornerback Jayden Price. Cousins started the session 10-of-10, though he did so against Atlanta's third-team defense.
Thereafter, Atlanta transitioned into redzone drills, starting at the 10 yard line. Cousins, still facing backups, scrambled on his first snap, showing no limitations nine months after surgery for his ruptured Achilles. His first incompletion came the next play on a pass to KhaDarel Hodge. Cornerback Clark Phillips III had tight coverage.
But on his third pass, Cousins found paydirt, throwing a strike to receiver Darnell Mooney over the middle for a touchdown.
The Falcons' final offense vs. defense session came with starters against starters, and Cousins went 4-of-4. He found Hodge over the middle and Mooney thrice on the outside. Mooney's second catch was on the right sideline, boxing out cornerback Mike Hughes to catch a bit of a wobbly throw. As Mooney walked back to the huddle, receiver coach Ike Hilliard tapped his helmet.
Across his near-perfect outing, Cousins largely hit the intermediate area. He found tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Drake London twice apiece and had a pair of dump-offs to running back Tyler Allgeier. Receiver Rondale Moore caught a screen pass. Mooney led all pass catchers with five grabs.
Cousins certainly had the best showing of the quarterbacks, but Penix, who spent much of the session against the first-team defense, was impressive. His final line -- 7-of-12 through the air -- doesn't do justice to the day he had.
Tight end John FitzPatrick had two short drops, and Moore had another on Penix's best throw of the day -- a 55-yard, in-stride pass that fell into Moore's outstretched hands and, ultimately, onto the ground.
Penix's first pass was a back-shoulder bullet to Moore, who finished in tight coverage to beat former All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell on 3rd-and-medium. His next completion came over the middle to tight end Austin Stogner, an accurate, 15-yard seam pass. He connected with Stogner again two plays later.
FitzPatrick's drops aside, the 24-year-old Penix found success with his tight ends, as he completed three short passes to tight end Ross Dwelley. One of those passes was close to being a touchdown, but safety Jessie Bates III knocked Dwelley out of bounds before the ball crossed the plane.
Penix still threw a touchdown, finding receiver Chris Blair in the endzone for a score, but with an asterisk: He would've been sacked by defensive tackles David Onyemata and Ta'Quon Graham if contact was allowed.
Penix's stint was much less clean than that of Cousins, which is to be expected from a rookie working with backups vs. a 12-year veteran playing with starters.
Playing with a talent disadvantage on the offensive line, Penix took two sacks, with interior pressure causing trouble. Onyemata was highly active. There was also a fumbled snap, as Penix and center Ryan Neuzil had a problem with the exchange, and a penalty that blew the play dead. Penix also had an overthrow to Moore.
But the bottom line on Penix -- perhaps his most impressive day, from arm strength to accuracy and processing, that he's had since rookie minicamp in May.
Defensive Depth Chart Remains Steady
Atlanta's defense has several questions, but through two practices, leaders are emerging at two of the most prominent ones: No. 2 corner and safety next to Jessie Bates III.
On Thursday, cornerback Mike Hughes worked with the Falcons' first-team defense while Phillips played exclusively with the second team. The same happened Friday. At safety, Richie Grant continued to see a majority of the snaps alongside Bates while DeMarcco Hellams mostly worked with the second team. Grant and Hellams also had snaps together.
On the defensive line, veteran end James Smith-Williams started with the first-team defense as he did Thursday. He and Zach Harrison have been the Falcons' most consistent options at five technique defensive end.
Atlanta is experimenting with five-man fronts under new head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. On Friday, the Falcons put inside linebacker Kaden Elliss at SAM, or strongside, and he took his stance at the end of the line of scrimmage. Another inside linebacker, be it Nate Landman or Troy Andersen, remains in the middle of the defense.
In those packages, the Falcons had three down linemen paired with an outside linebacker, often Lorenzo Carter or Arnold Ebiketie. In essence, it's the same as the 3-4 look, but with another linebacker put on the ball. At times, Ebiketie dropped into coverage, something he may do more often in Lake's scheme.
Elsewhere, the Falcons' third-team defensive front has a few names that may surprise - outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, defensive end Kentavius Street and rookie defensive tackles Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue. Defensive lineman LaCale London worked with the second team Friday after spending Thursday with the third team.
Rookie Report
Penix, naturally, was the highlight of the day for Atlanta's eight-man rookie class. Fifth-round linebacker J.D. Bertrand worked with the second-team defense and appears to have a firm hold on the No. 4 linebacker spot.
While Dorlus and Logue are currently on the third team, second-round rookie Ruke Orhorhoro is mixing in with the starters while playing primarily with the second-team defense.
A pair of sixth-round offensive rookies in receiver Casey Washington and running back Jase McClellan were both present.
Washington had a drop while running routes on air and didn't catch any passes in the 11-on-11 drills, though, he had a fine day in drills. McClellan didn't get any carries in the team portion, as Carlos Washington Jr. and Avery Williams did most of the work for the reserve running backs.
Stogner has made an impression among the undrafted class. He turned a short catch into a lengthy gain, turning up field and not shying away from contact on a pad-less day. Quarterback coach T.J. Yates shouted, "He has something to him."
Extracurriculars
Moore, once viewed as the favorite to start at slot receiver, has spent the first two days with the third offense, as has Casey Washington. Both players entered camp projected on the right side of the roster bubble.
In their place, Austin Mack and Josh Ali have spent time with the first two teams.
Atlanta's starting kick returners are Williams and McCloud. They carry the reputation of being return specialists and have been the primary options each of the first two days.
The Falcons return to practice at 6 p.m. Saturday, this time in front of fans at Seckinger High School in Buford. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the session is free to attend.