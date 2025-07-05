Falcons' Drake London Receiving More Offseason Love
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London appeared to fly under the radar during his first couple full offseasons in the NFL. He's not this summer.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named the "most promising" building block for every NFL team entering 2025. Moton picked London for the Falcons.
"The Atlanta Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option in Drake London's deal, and they should ramp up negotiations on a multiyear extension," wrote Moton.
"Last year, despite quarterback Kirk Cousins' struggles in the pocket and Michael Penix Jr.'s inexperience, London broke out with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.
"After a couple of decent but underwhelming years for a former top-eight overall pick, London showcased his full potential even with instability under center. Clearly, the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta and an ascending playmaker, he could make the NFC Pro Bowl roster if Penix makes a second-year leap as the Falcons' full-time starting signal-caller.
"Atlanta should offer London a pay raise before the price for his extension goes up next offseason."
It's important to note that for his list, Moton excluded players who have already made the All-Pro team or Pro Bowl. All of his nominations were also on their rookie contracts.
While still on his rookie deal, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was not eligible due to his 2024 Pro Bowl nomination.
That requirement made London the likely choice for the Falcons. But I still take a little exception to the idea that London didn't break out until last season.
London had a pair of 850-receiving yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 to begin his NFL career. He did that with Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke behind center.
While a 1,200-yard campaign with Kirk Cousins' 2024 play was impressive, 866 receiving yards as a rookie with Mariota was arguably an even tougher accomplishment.
With a full offseason of Michael Penix Jr. behind center, London could really explode this fall and make his first Pro Bowl. Assuming that happens, it shouldn't be long before the Falcons ink London to a contract extension.
Overlooked the past two summers, London is garnering attention on offseason lists entering 2025. In addition to the Bleacher Report list, the Falcons receiver made the NFL's top 100 players from NFL Network, which is voted on by the players every year.