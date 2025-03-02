Falcons 'Prepared to Lose' Top Free Agent This Offseason: Report
For most of this offseason, the Atlanta Falcons seemed to possess a decent chance of re-signing free agent center Drew Dalman this offseason. But any confidence of that happening could be waning.
ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning that the Falcons are beginning to work under the assumption that Dalman will depart in free agency during March.
"The Falcons are prepared to lose center Drew Dalman in free agency," Graziano wrote. "They'd like to have him back but are concerned he can get more money elsewhere."
Fowler added that Dalman should "easily top the free agent center market and should post a strong number." The ESPN insider cited center Creed Humphrey's four-year, $72 million as "tough to top" but suggested Dalman could approach that figure in his deal.
The Falcons drafted Dalman in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He served as a backup interior offensive lineman as a rookie, but then became a starter in 2022, replacing Matt Hennessy at center.
Dalman missed eight games because of injury during 2024. He also sat out three contests in 2023. Even still, he rose to become one of the best centers in the NFL over the past three years. During 2023, Pro Football Focus ranked Dalman the second-best center among players at the position who played at least 500 snaps.
Losing Dalman will be a difficult blow for the Falcons, especially with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ready to assume the starting role behind center. Experienced centers are a best friend to young quarterbacks.
But Graziano added in his report that the Falcons are confident in Ryan Neuzil going forward.
"They feel good, though, about tendering restricted free agent center Ryan Neuzil and making him the Dalman replacement, which he was during the 2024 season when Dalman missed time due toinjury," wrote Graziano.
Neuzil is also a free agent, but as a restricted free agent, it will be easier for the Falcons to retain Neuzil. He also will be significantly cheaper than Dalman.
PFF ranked Dalman as the No. 4-best center who played at least 500 offensive snaps in the league last season. Neuzil placed 25th on the same list determined by PFF player grades.
The Falcons signed Neuzil as an undrafted free agent in the same class as Dalman. Neuzil received his first opportunity to play in the regular season as a practice squad elevation in November of his second season.
He has started 12 games in his NFL career. Neuzil started eight contests during 2024.