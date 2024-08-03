Dwight Freeney Celebrates Falcons During Pro Football Hall of Fame Speech
New Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Dwight Freeney won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts. But he made his last Super Bowl appearance with the Atlanta Falcons late in his career.
Freeney played just one season in 2016 for the Falcons, but it was one of the most memorable in the franchise's history. So, during his Hall of Fame speech Saturday, Freeney fittingly thanked the Falcons organization.
He also gave a shout out to the franchise's two biggest stars during the 2016 season, quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.
"Freeney just thanked the Falcons and gave Matt Ryan and Julio Jones a shout out," wrote The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "He started for the Falcons in Super Bowl 51. He also helped DL coach Bryan Cox 'push' Vic Beasley to 15.5 sacks and tried to teach him his spin move."
Freeney finished with only 3 sacks in 2016. But that was good enough for a tied for third on the team. Vic Beasley led Atlanta with 15.5 sacks while fellow veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn had 4.5 sacks.
First-year starter Grady Jarrett tied Freeney with 3 sacks that season.
Freeney also had a sack in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.
Of course, the Falcons blew a 25-point lead in that Super Bowl. But without Freeney's contributions on the field and as a mentor for Beasley, perhaps Atlanta's defense wouldn't have even been good enough to win the NFC championship.
The Falcons missed Freeney's presence the following season. Although Clayborn and Takkarist McKinley each had career years (Clayton's statistics were greatly helped by an historic Week 10 performance against the Dallas Cowboys), Beasley's sack total plummeted to 5. Beasley never had more than 8 sacks in a season again.
As for the Falcons, they've been back to the postseason just once since Freeney left. He finished his career with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks in 2017.
In his 16-year NFL career, Freeney recorded 125.5 sacks and 47 forced fumbles. He made first-team All-Pro three times and earned seven Pro Bowl nominations.