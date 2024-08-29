Falcons Bring Back Ex-Starter on Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons added experience to their practice squad Thursday. In fact, the Falcons accomplished that while bringing back an offensive lineman who started for them two years ago.
On Thursday, the Falcons announced signing veteran offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to the team's practice squad. Wilkinson started nine games at left guard for the Falcons during the 2022 season.
Wilkinson started seven of the first eight games for the Falcons in 2022. But at the beginning of November, Atlanta placed the veteran on injured reserve.
Wilkinson returned from IR to make two more starts in Weeks 15 and 16. He played all 574 of his offensive snaps at left guard that season.
Last year, Wilkinson started nine games at left guard for the Arizona Cardinals.
Although he's only played left guard the past two seasons, Wilkinson will bring versatility to the Falcons practice squad. In 2021, he made appearances at both left and right tackle for the Chicago Bears. He also played both tackle positions for the Denver Broncos from 2017-20.
Wilkinson began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Broncos in 2017. He played only 2 offensive snaps as a rookie. But then in 2018, he earned a starting job at right tackle during the second half of the season.
Pro Football Focus ranked Wilkinson at No. 8 among all Falcons offensive linemen during the 2022 season. He posted an overall player grade of 64.3 out of 100.
Last season, Wilkinson struggled with the Cardinals, particularly in pass protection, according to PFF. He earned a career-low 46.2 overall PFF grade and 40.7 pass blocking grade.
The Falcons signed 13 players to their practice squad on Wednesday. NFL teams are permitted to carry 16 players at a time on their practice squad.
Atlanta didn't make a corresponding move with the signing of Wilkinson, so he will presumbaly take one of the last three remaining spots on the team's initial practice squad.
Along with Wilkinson, the Falcons have linemen Andrew Stueber and Julién Davenport on their practice squad for offensive line depth.