ESPN Reveals How Falcons Fill Biggest Offseason Need
Despite an anemic pass rush, the Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC South. According to an ESPN+ article, they expect the team to address the pass rush with a late first-round draft pick in next year's draft.
While that doesn't sound far from the realm of rationality, the player they selected doesn't quite fit their needs from a positional standpoint. With that, let's look at the pass rush future, the draft slot and one option that could make their way to Georgia.
Pass Rush Future
"Edge rusher. The Falcons rank 26th in pass rush win rate (35.4%) and veterans Matthew Judon, Lorenzo Carter and James Smith-Williams are all free agents next offseason,” wrote NFL analyst Aaron Schatz on ESPN+ on the Falcons' biggest need.
In all honesty, the Falcons will look better getting after the quarterback without them. Judon, to this point cannot find his groove and often looks late to the party. Additionally, he turns 33 before next season starts.
Bogging down the payroll with a pass rusher than you can replace for a fraction of the price while not presumably losing production feels like the prudent move. Lorenzo Carter, with seven sacks in 40-career games as a Falcons does not set the world ablaze.
Lastly, James Smith-Williams, while solid against the run, neither forces the issue nor gets home. Under those circumstances, letting him walk works.
The Draft Slot
“Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M,” suggested Jordan Reid as the draft pick for the Falcons at No. 25. “The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Scourton is a power rusher who has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He's also a dependable run defender and would add another pass-rushing threat to a Falcons unit that desperately needs help on the edge.”
While ESPN slots the Falcons with the No. 25 pick next year. Our own Clint Goss, sees the Falcons drafting an edge rusher at No. 21, Georgia’s Jalon Walker which would fill the need.
The Falcons desperately need an edge rusher. Scouts see Scourton, at 285 pounds as five-technique in a 3-4 or a three-technique in a 4-3/4-2-5. That sounds very similar to 2023 third-round pick Zach Harrison who came to Atlanta at 6'5 and 275 pounds, but maybe to his own detriment, added 20-pounds in the offseason.
Either way, that signifies the team made the playoffs, silencing doubters and bringing a scintilla of joy to their fanbase, who endured the longest, worst stretch of losing in recent memory.
Options
Michigan/Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart fills the need for burst on the outside. Especially if defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake remains in Atlanta and sticks with his 2-4-5 base-nickel defense.
While not the tallest edge player at 6’1, he compensates with a quick first step and relentless approach. As the league continues to shift towards agile quarterbacks, the need for edge rushers with elite closing speed becomes of utmost importance.
Plus, Stewart will develop versus the run to augment his already explosive rush potential. Ignore the mediocrity of Michigan's 2024 season. Stewart would immediately slide into the Atlanta defense without a hiccup.
Bottom Line
The best NFL teams attempt to become younger and more athletic each year, whether incrementally or immediately. The Falcons possess the luxury of improving while contending and not needing a complete wholesale renovation.
The pass rush needs to improve, no matter how you cut it. Shuffling out unproductive veterans for younger players with upside will also be the smart move.