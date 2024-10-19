ESPN's Predictions for Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks
When the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks square off, it's usually a highly entertaining, close affair. ESPN's panel of prognosticators sees the matchup unfolding in a similar manner when the two bird teams meet again on October 20.
ESPN's Kalyn Kahler and Eric Moody predicted the Falcons to beat the Sehawks on Sunday. The final member of the panel, Seth Walder, picked the Seahawks to win.
All three analysts predicted a final score within a touchdown.
ESPN's Falcons vs Seahawks Prediction:
Kahler's pick: Falcons 28, Seahawks 21
Moody's pick: Falcons 31, Seahawks 27
Walder's pick: Seahawks 28, Falcons 27
FPI prediction: Atlanta, 58.2% (by an average of 3.1 points)
Kahler and Moody are 3-2 predicting Falcons outcomes this season. Walder is 2-3. Falcons fans could find that encouraging, as Walder was the only one of the panel who didn't pick Atlanta to beat Seattle.
Walder incorrectly predicted the New Orleans Saints to beat the Falcons in Week 5, which is why he's one game behind Kahler and Moody. None of the panelists made a prediction for the Falcons-Buccaneers matchup because their weekly article doesn't include Thursday night games.
One doesn't have to be a great prognosticator to see the Falcons-Seahawks battle being close. Three of their past four meetings have been within a touchdown.
The Falcons defeated the Seahawks in their last matchup 27-23 during the 2022 season. Seattle, though, has left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a victory the only two times they have played at the relatively new field.
The Falcons haven't beaten the Seahawks at home during the regular season since 2007. However, the Falcons defeated the Seahawks in Atlanta during the postseason in January 2013 and 2017.
Seattle owns a 12-9 edge in the series all time.
While Walder may not have predicted the Falcons to close the gap in that all-time series record, Atlanta fans can still be excited about his bold prediction for the game.
"Falcons OLB Matthew Judon will record at least 1.5 sacks against QB Geno Smith," Walder wrote. "Judon will have the benefit of facing Stone Forsythe, who ranks 63rd out of 66 tackles in pass block win rate."