Expiration Date on Kirk Cousins Might Be Sooner than Expected According to NFL.com
The Atlanta Falcons spent big on Kirk Cousins in the offseason, but then immediately drafted his successor a month later. How long Kirk Cousins remains the starter depends on the quality of his play, but it also depends on the team winning.
NFL.com’s Around the NFL Writer Nick Shook revealed Wednesday seven signal-callers with the most to prove down the stretch, and Cousins made the list.
The entire list comprised of the following players:
- Carolina Panthers Bryce Young
- Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson
- Minnesota Vikings Sam Darnold
- Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford
- Houston Texans C.J. Stroud
- Tennessee Titans Will Levis
- Atlanta Falcons Kirk Cousins
“Let me get this out of the way first: Cousins is playing well enough to justify Atlanta's decision to pay him $45 million per season over four years," Shook wrote on NFL.com.
“He's brought stability to a position that lacked it since the twilight of the Matt Ryan era. But the Falcons' selection of Michael Penix Jr. in April's draft started a clock on Cousins' tenure with the team, and this season's conclusion may factor into it.
“At 6-5, the Falcons are seated atop the NFC South but own a narrow one-game lead over the feisty Buccaneers and have lost two straight games, with Cousins posting a 0:2 TD-INT ratio in those losses.
"Though he can still rip it, signs of his age are slowly emerging, and with Penix seated behind him, Cousins needs to finish this season on a positive note, which might require reaching the playoffs to cement his status as the Falcons' starter entering 2025.
“Otherwise, don't be surprised if the Falcons open up a competition in training camp next summer.”
Cousins remaining the starting quarterback could be out of his hands. Cousins could play great down the stretch but be torpedoed by a grossly underperforming defense.
A 37-year old quarterback on a non-playoff team is a luxury most teams can’t afford, let alone one with a top-10 pick waiting in the wings.
If I were to rank the article’s seven quarterbacks from most to prove down the stretch to least:
- Bryce Young - Is he a viable long-term option?
- Will Levis - See Young
- Anthony Richardson - See Young/Levis
- Kirk Cousins - Hold off Michael Penix Jr.
- Sam Darnold - Get ready for his FA Pay Day
- Matt Stafford - Keep Playing?
- C.J. Stroud - Shaking Sophomore Slump
Without getting repetitive of Shook’s thorough breakdown, Cousins is bringing an 0-2 record and 0:2 INT-TD ratio the last two games into a matchup vs. a very well-coached Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter-led Chargers defense.
While some Falcons faithful feel comfortable right now “outrunning the South”, the reality is the Falcons only hold a one-game lead over the defending NFC South Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Falcons do have the matchup tiebreaker as well).
That one-game lead looks tenuous at best with the Falcons facing the Chargers and the Buccaneers taking on the Panthers this week. The remaining schedules this 2024 season are heavily tilted in favor of the Buccaneers.
Composite Record of Atlanta opponents: 30-37
Composite Record of Tampa opponents: 23-42
All that to say Cousins has to step up down the stretch and return to what we saw from him in Week 2 - Week 9, or he and the Falcons may be in trouble.
Winning the South is most likely Atlanta’s only route to the playoffs. A complete absence from the dance would not only have fans in panic but likely the boss man: Owner Arthur Blank.
Experience can’t be taken away from Cousins, but with a lack of wins, Penix’s 4.6 speed and rifle of an arm will be too much to keep off the field.