Falcons May Have Missed Final Chance to See Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott
Running back Ezekiel Elliott has performed well in his three prior career appearances against the Atlanta Falcons. But he won't get another crack at them in Week 9.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Sunday morning that Elliott will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Falcons. Slater added in her report that Elliott "has been distracted this season," which gelled with previous reports Saturday that the Cowboys were not going to play Elliott in Week 9 "because of disciplinary reasons."
"Aside from habitual tardiness, he's missed three team meetings with Friday's meeting the final straw," Slater wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Both parties decided it was best he didn't make the trip to Atlanta."
Cowboys veterans Dalvin Cook and Rico Dowdle will likely replace Elliott at running back in Week 9. Dallas also has second-year running back Hunter Luepke on its active roster.
In seven games, Elliott has rushed for 149 and 2 touchdowns this season. He hasn't made the impact the Cowboys hoped he would when they agreed to bring him back to Dallas after one season with the New England Patriots.
The Cowboys pursued Elliott in the offseason instead of fellow veteran running back Derrick Henry. Dallas signed Elliott to a 1-year deal with $2.15 million guaranteed.
While Elliott has been a disappointment, it's still probably a good thing the Falcons will avoid him in Week 9. A breakout performance from the 29-year-old wasn't likely, but it's always possible with a former All-Pro back.
In three career games versus the Falcons, Elliott has averaged 84 rushing yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry. He's also scored 4 touchdowns.
In all likelihood, the Falcons will not face Elliott ever again with the Cowboys.
Dowdle leads the Cowboys with 246 rushing yards, but Elliott is the only Dallas running back with a rushing touchdown this season. The Cowboys are ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards per game.
The Falcons allow 132.6 rushing yards per contest, which is 21st in the NFL.