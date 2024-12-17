Falcons Bypass Younghoe Koo in Favor of Field Position in Win Over Raiders
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo made a career-long 58-yard field goal earlier this season — but he didn’t get a chance to try kicks from shorter distances Monday night.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris declined the chance to kick a 55-yard field goal on Atlanta’s first offensive possession.
Morris instead put punter Bradley Pinion on the field, and Pinion’s punt sailed into the endzone for a touchback. The Falcons gained just 18 yards of field position on the decision.
Afterwards, Morris said he was “pretty upset” about that play — but he made the same decision later. Atlanta, from one yard further back punted again.
This time, Pinion and the Falcons’ punt team executed well, pinning the Raiders inside their own 5-yard line. Atlanta’s defense stuffed a pair of Las Vegas runs and forced a safety.
This, Morris said, was the plan on the first punt, too.
“That was the execution we were looking for from our guys, and I thought it was really well done by special teams tonight,” Morris said specifically about the second short punt.
But why did the Falcons punt in the first place? Morris’s answer had nothing to do with Koo and instead centered around the style of game Atlanta played against Las Vegas.
“We played a little soccer, let's just be honest,” Morris said. “Played a keep-away game, make those guys drive the field all the way down the field, try to beat us with touchdowns. They were able to do it once tonight.
“We were able to keep them out of the end zone for the most part and we found a way to get a win.”
Atlanta’s special teams starred, as receiver KhaDarel Hodge blocked one punt and tipped another, cornerback Kevin King blocked an extra point and return specialist Avery Williams had kick returns of 38 and 28 yards and a punt return of 12 yards.
Koo, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 kicking field goals, making attempts from 40 and 48 yards while missing a 42-yard try midway through the fourth quarter. The miss would have made the game 18-3 and loomed large as the Falcons clung to a six-point lead in the finals seconds and the Raiders attempted a pair of desperation passes into the end zone.
The Falcons (7-7) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the New York Giants (2-12) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.