Falcons Lose Out on 49ers Linebacker to Longtime Nemesis Sean Payton
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who The Athletic reported Monday the Falcons were “in the mix” for, agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $35 million with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Greenlaw, who entered the league as a fifth-round pick in 2019, has started 56 of 64 games played and made 455 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl to close the 2023 season but returned to play two games in 2024, collecting nine tackles across 34 defensive snaps.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Greenlaw turns 28 in May. He reached 120 tackles in both 2022 and 2023, and he was voted the No. 79 player in the league by his peers in 2023.
Apart from Kaden Elliss, who led the team with 151 tackles and 16 quarterback hits, Atlanta's inside linebacker room faces significant questions.
The Falcons didn't tender restricted free agent Nate Landman, meaning he's now an unrestricted free agent. Troy Andersen has played only nine games the past two seasons. JD Bertrand, a fifth-round pick in 2024, took on a larger role late in the season out of necessity.
PFF graded Landman as the No. 39 inside linebacker in the NFL. Bertrand didn't have enough snaps to qualify, but his 49.8 season grade would have placed him 79th out of 85 eligible players.
Atlanta was expected to target an upgrade at inside linebacker this spring. It tried to do so in free agency, expressing interest in both Greenlaw and Jamien Sherwood before he re-signed with the New York Jets on Sunday.
But the Falcons fell short — and as the top of the free agent linebacker class dwindles, they may be forced to wait until the NFL draft for improvements which will be made more difficult with no third or fifth-round draft picks.