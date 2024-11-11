Falcons 'Sick' over Mistake-Filled Loss at Saints
An early opportunity down the drain by the matter of a few inches. A patient approach forgotten in perhaps the game's biggest moment. Three missed field goals by kicker Younghoe Koo.
The Atlanta Falcons' 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome came with a bevy of chances to foster a different outcome. In the eyes of Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Atlanta simply didn't capitalize.
"One of those days, one of those moments," Morris said postgame. "Another learning opp for us."
The Falcons appeared lifeless early. New Orleans dominated time of possession in the first quarter, holding the ball for nearly 12 minutes. The Saints picked up eight first downs to the Falcons' one, and they outgained Atlanta 144 to 26 in total yards.
Morris noted the Falcons weren't necessarily flat, but rather fell victim to the Saints' hot start under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. A stronger, more balanced second quarter saw Atlanta flip the time of possession script, but its 10-point deficit remained the same.
The Falcons won the second half. They gained 15 first downs to the Saints' two. Atlanta totaled 294 yards to New Orleans' 100. The Saints had six possessions and went three-and-out on five of them.
Still, Atlanta fell short.
In the fourth quarter alone, the Falcons ran 24 plays, averaged nearly six yards per play and had eight first downs to the Saints' zero. Atlanta didn't score.
Koo saw a field goal clank off the right upright. Cousins was intercepted by Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. Another drive ended in a punt. The last finished in uninspiring fashion, as receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was tackled well short of a first down as time expired on 4th and 5.
Plenty of yards. Plenty of opportunities. No points. No win.
"I felt like we had chances to win the football game or at least take the lead late in the game," Cousins said postgame. "And not being able to do it is difficult. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth. This will be one that you're sick over."
Morris spun an optimistic narrative postgame, and he has rightful reason to strike such a tone. Atlanta maintained a two-game lead in the NFC South, as the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 23-20 to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers were able to overcome three-missed field goals by Jake Moody when the Falcons couldn't.
The Falcons rushed for 181 yards, their second-best mark this season. Cousins finished 23-of-38 for 306 yards, but no touchdowns and one interception. Receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney each eclipsed 95 receiving yards. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught four passes for 55 yards.
Atlanta's offense was balanced and efficient. Its defense played perhaps its best half of the season over the final 30 minutes.
And most important for Morris and his staff, the Falcons never laid down -- though the outcome remains disappointing.
"I was really ecstatic about the fight and for those guys to put themselves in position to be able to win that football game, even though they (didn't)," Morris said. "We've got plans on playing a bunch of those types of games, particularly against this type of team and the guys they are and this type of rivalry.
"So, we've got to learn how to win them."
Morris pointed to several factors why the Falcons fell short. Their offense converted only once on three red zone trips. Their defense, while stingy in the second half, allowed too many explosive plays in the first half. Koo had an "off day."
But to Morris, the point remains: Atlanta fought for 60 minutes in a hostile road environment.
"I'm fired up about my guys staying in the fight," Morris said. "I'm fired up about what we did, the adjustments, our guys going out there and playing the right way. We just want to be able to finish the game off and we'd be a lot happier right now."
Regardless, the Falcons were forced to fly back to Atlanta with their first divisional loss this season -- and an unwavering feeling that the outcome could've been much different.
"Losses like this are always tough," Cousins said.