Falcons Trade Pitch Clears Significant Cap Space
NFL pundits have named Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett a potential cut candidate this offseason. Releasing Jarrett would give the Falcons some much-needed cap space.
But on March 6, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested the Falcons trade Jarrett to the Arizona Cardinals instead to clear the same amount of space.
"Since the Falcons are currently $5.3 million over the salary cap, they might hope that a team shows interest in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. If they find a trade partner for him, they'd save about $16.3 million cap space," wrote Moton.
"After missing nine games in 2023, Jarrett suited up for every contest last season, registering 53 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 18 pressures and 2.5 sacks. Though his sack number was low, he recorded 12 quarterback hits."
"Last year, the Arizona Cardinals ranked 25th in yards allowed per carry and finished in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards (20th) and touchdowns allowed (18th). Even if Jarrett doesn't log more than a handful of sacks, the Cardinals could use a big body up front to stop the run and create pass-rushing lanes for second-level defenders."
As Moton explained, it makes no difference to the Falcons if they trade or release Jarrett this offseason. Both moves will result in $16.25 million saved in cap space.
It's also the same amount if the Falcons part with Jarrett before or after June 1.
Jarrett has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Falcons. He's been a terrific player and leader, which would make parting with him difficult to swallow.
Jarrett made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, he also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination.
But Jarrett will turn 32 in April. The veteran posted just 2.5 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in 17 games last season.
While he's still productive, Jarrett doesn't produce like a $20 million defensive lineman. The Falcons would only take a $4.125 million dead cap hit with his release or trade. The 2025 season is the final year of Jarrett's current contract.
Spotrac has the Falcons ranked with the third-worst cap situation heading into 2025 NFL free agency. But the team could greatly change their cap misfortune moving on from Jarrett.
If the Falcons could land a draft pick in return for Jarrett, all the better.
There's a recent trade relationship between the Falcons and Cardinals. General manager Terry Fontenot sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore last offseason.
If the Cardinals are willing to give something up for one season of Jarrett, the Falcons would be smart to consider listening.