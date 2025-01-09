Falcons Urged to Pursue Edge Rusher Involved in High-Profile 2024 Holdout
The Atlanta Falcons were desperate to address quarterback last offseason. That's the most logical explanation for why they both signed veteran Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract and drafted Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall
Could the Falcons be equally desperate to fix their pass rush this spring? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested they should be, as he named the Falcons a potential suitor for veteran Haason Reddick.
"The Falcons should be eager to add Reddick, even if their cap situation is a potential roadblock. Though Atlanta did find some late production from Arnold Ebiketie, its inability to consistently pressure quarterbacks was a massive liability," wrote Knox.
With respect to Knox, "eager" is an interest word to use in regards to any team's interest in Reddick this offseason. Maybe I'm too old school, but a player holding out well into October shouldn't be viewed as the obvious answer to any team's pass rushing woes.
After missing the first seven games of the 2024 season because of his contract dispute, Reddick returned to play 10 contests for the New York Jets. He didn't finish any of those games with a full sack.
Reddick registered half a sack twice and ended the season with 1 sack. He also had only 14 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble while playing more than half his defense's snaps.
Two years ago, Reddick was a Pro Bowler with 11 sacks. At the time, that was his fourth consecutive double-digit sack season. Maybe he gets back to that level with a full offseason of training and no holdout.
But Reddick is 30 years old. His best days could also simply be behind him.
The Falcons do need to address their pass rush this offseason. But they shouldn't be so desperate to fix it that they take another unnecessary risk.
Besides, the Falcons arguably weren't as inconsistent at rushing the passer as Knox implied. During the first half of the season, Atlanta was, by far, the worst defense at pressuring opposing quarterback. Then, they turned a corner and were consistently better after the bye week.
The Falcons defense had 21 sacks in the final six games.
The organization can't assume the pass rush is fixed. But the unit showed enough promise at the end of the season that the entire group doesn't have to be gutted.