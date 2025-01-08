Falcons Among Few Teams That Make Cut for HBO's Hard Knocks in 2025
How does a behind-the-scenes look at quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the Atlanta Falcons facility before next season sound? The signal caller may not have a choice.
The NFL Nerd X (formerly Twitter) account posted Tuesday that the Falcons are one of just four teams that could be forced into being the subject of HBO's Hard Knock next season.
The other three teams that could be on the documentary are the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
There are quite a few exemptions when it comes to Hard Knocks choosing which team to feature. That's why only four teams are eligible heading into 2025.
Teams that have appeared on the show within the past ten years, teams that have a first-year head coach and teams that have made the playoffs in either of the past two years cannot be featured on Hard Knocks.
Quite frankly, none of those four teams typicaly garner a lot of attention nationally. But the storylines with the Falcons will likely be the best draw.
The Falcons will probably depart with quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, paving the way for Penix to be the team's new leader. Head coach Raheem Morris will also enter 2025 with significant pressure for a second-year coach. Morris began his first year with the Falcons 6-3, but the team experienced a 2-6 collapse.
However, the Titans do hold the No. 1 overall selection this spring. It's possible Tennessee could be of particular interest due to the probability the organization will chose a new franchise quarterback first overall.
If Hard Knocks chooses to feature the Falcons, it will be the second time Atlanta is on the show. The Falcons were last on Hard Knocks prior to the 2014 season.
In 2021, HBO began having two different teams featured on Hard Knocks -- one before the season and one during the campaign. In 2024, the show featured the New York Giants during the offseason and then the Chicago Bears in the preseason.
During the 2024 season, Hard Knocks showcased the entire AFC North division.