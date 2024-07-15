How Massive Georgia Bulldog can Become Falcons' Future Nose Tackle
The Atlanta Falcons need difference makers up front on the defensive side of the football, in addition to Grady Jarrett. With the team having a base 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the team will have to employ three defensive linemen on early downs, possibly going down to two in third and long and obvious passing situations.
However, a critical aspect of the 34 defense is the man in the middle of the line as a run-stopper. Currently, the team has nose tackle David Onyemata, who has been an above-average player for the Falcons since joining them after seven years with their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints. At age 31, he shows no signs of slowing down as one of the league’s better run-stoppers who also offers bursts of pass rush prowess.
Onyemata, the current nose tackle, is under contract with the team until 2026. However, the team may have found his heir apparent from the University of Georgia in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft. With his potential and skills, this young talent could be the key to the Falcons' future defensive line, sparking hope and optimism among the fans.
Zion Logue is poised for future success with the right coaches and players around him. His potential is undeniable, and with the proper support, he could be a game-changer for the Falcons.
Zion Logue is a massive human who had an even more significant impact at the University of Georgia.
The 6-6 315-pound native four-star recruit from Lebanon, Tenn., played alongside the likes of many talented Bulldog defenders at each level of the defense over the past five seasons. More specifically, he started in 43 games (50 total appearances) for Kirby Smart’s team and was named team captain on different occasions in 2023. He was one of the team’s best run defenders and has found a home in the NFL, not far from where he played college ball.
Moreover, he is excited and ready to stay ‘home’ as a member of the Falcons.
"I still can't even put it into words, man, I'm so blessed. Just to stay in Georgia. And man, I'm ready to get started, honestly. Honestly, just being a Georgia man, like, you have to be able to be adaptable. Your dependability is better than your ability. So being able to play two or three different positions, I learned that at Georgia, man. I'm gonna take it into the league with me, and just ready to do whatever the team needs me to do to win." Logue told Dawgs Daily.
With plenty of experience surrounding him, such as Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, Logue can learn the NFL ropes and make a difference when called upon as the team’s second-biggest defensive lineman behind veteran Eddie Goldman. While he may not see much playing time in his rookie season, the team should be set for the future at the nose tackle position for years to come.