Georgia Sports Personality Rips Falcons for Jalon Walker Usage in NFL Debut
Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Jalon Walker produced one pressure -- a hurry -- while playing 26 defensive snaps in his NFL debut. While the unit overall was among the top pass rushing groups from a pressure standpoint in the league during Week 1, the Falcons are hoping to get a lot more from Walker.
But former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and sports radio personality Buck Belue suggested this week it's not going to come if the Falcons don't change how they deploy the rookie.
"I don't understand why we're taking a first-round pick in Jalon Walker and just putting him in a position on the defense where he's really just a glorified edge setter, on the defense," Belue said on 680 The Fan on Monday. "I mean, here's a guy with multi-dimensional skills. This is why he was a first-round pick. Never saw him at the off-the-ball linebacker spot. Just simply on the edge at 240 pounds taking on these 350-pound offensive tackles."
Pro Football Focus was less than impressed with Walker's debut. According to the PFF player grades, Walker was only above average in one area -- tackling.
Belue gave Walker more credit, commending the rookie for being a good edge setter in run defense. But with that role, he wasn't able to disrupt the game.
"Did a good job of setting the edge but not putting him in a playmaker role. I don't understand it," Belue said. "And to me, this is part of the problem with our Falcons and the seven consecutive losing seasons.
"You're investing in a guy that's a top-of-the first-round pick and you're not taking advantage of his skillset."
As the former Georgia quarterback explained, draft analysts raved about Walker because he was great in college at a lot of things. At the next level, Walker is expected to continue to star as both an edge rusher and linebacker.
It's hard for rookies to fulfill multiple roles. Walker mentioned to reporters over the summer that the Falcons coaching staff didn't want to overload him with too many responsibilities.
But Belue's point still stands. If you own a Ferrari, you don't keep the car in first gear the entire drive.
Belue's argument should be more significant to Falcons fans than the average pundit because he closely watched Walker's college career. Belue hosts a college football radio show and Georgia Bulldogs football podcast. Prior to his Atlanta sports radio career, he led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980 and an SEC championship in 1981.
He also played baseball at Georgia and was selected in the MLB Draft twice.
According to PFF's snap count alignments, Belue is nearly correct -- Walker lined up just once as a linebacker during his NFL regular season debut. For his other 25 defensive snaps, Walker played along the edge of the defensive line.
While lining up all over Georgia's defense last season, Walker posted 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with 60 combined tackles.