Jalon Walker Speaks out on Role Early in Falcons Training Camp
Pundits have raved this offseason about the versatility of Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Jalon Walker. Linebacker Kaden Elliss was very complimentary of Walker's ability to play the edge and inside as well.
But showcasing that versatility doesn't appear to be on Walker's mind this summer.
Instead, the rookie is focused on being the best edge rusher he can be. That's what Walker told reporters during his first training camp media session this week.
"Since OTAs and now at training camp, I've been with the outside backers. I'm ready to roll in my role," said Walker on Thursday.
The expectation is that, eventually, Walker will be the next Elliss in the Falcons defense. Given Walker's first-round pedigree, he could be even better.
But the rookie made clear that's not his initial goal for this fall.
"He is a superb player, and the way he takes that versatile piece to the next level, and I do," Walker said of Elliss when asked if he wants to emulate the veteran's game. "He's a great player of being both a rusher and being that stack backer. He does a great job of it.
"But right now, I'm really just focused on being out on the edge and fulfilling my role."
It makes sense that the Falcons don't want to overload their top rookie with too much on his plate too early. Trying to have Walker play multiple defensive roles immediately could lead to him not exceling in any area at the next level during 2025.
It also makes sense that the Falcons chose edge rusher to be Walker's focus.
Atlanta hasn't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since the team last made the postseason in 2017. Over the last seven years, the Falcons pass rush has often been horrible.
Walker's presence gives the Falcons a glimmer of hope that they can improve their biggest weakness in 2025.
Of course, Atlanta also has fellow first-round rookie James Pearce Jr. to help along the edge. If everything goes aaccording to plan, Pearce will be a full-time edge rusher while Walker lines up in different spots on the Falcons defense.
That won't be the case this season. But boh rookies could have a significant impact along the edge.