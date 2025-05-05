Polarizing Falcons Draft Pick Receives Bill Belichick Stamp of Approval
A lot of NFL draft analysts didn't like the Atlanta Falcons grabbing Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce at No. 26 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. To do so, the Falcons gave up multiple draft picks, including their 2026 first-round choice.
But any Falcons fan might want to watch a short clip of the new North Carolina regime scouting Pearce before continuing to hate on the selection.
The video is from before the 2025 NFL Draft, so North Carolina's Bill Belichick and Michael Lombardi didn't discuss the draft capital the Falcons traded away for the right to select Pearce. That's been a key discussion point in the criticism of the pick.
But Lombardi, who is the North Carolina football general manager, raved about Pearce as an edge rusher because of one main trait he possesses -- power.
"This is the play that catches your eye," Lombardi said to Belichick a couple plays into Pearce's highlight reel. "Against a really good tackle at Alabama ... that's what we want."
On the highlight reel, Pearce bull rushes Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor, pushing him all the way into the backfield to the quarterback. Pearce then finishes the play with a sack.
"That's what we want," Lombardi said. "We don't want swimmers. We want power."
The impressive play didn't come against some scrub either. In some very early 2026 NFL mock drafts, Proctor is the top selection in next year's class.
A man of few words, Belichick kept his analysis brief. But the six-time Super Bowl head coach said of the play, "It's good power."
Lombardi also showed another play where Pearce did a similar move against Georgia and stopped a running play for a short gain.
The North Carolina general manager admitted that Pearce looked a little small on his highlight reel. He and Belichick were also not clear if Pearce was more of a defensive end or outside linebacker.
Pearce could play a little of both. With the Falcons, most pundits expect him to line up as an outside linebacker.
There's no doubt the Falcons gave up a lot for Pearce. But if he becomes a star, no one will be talking about the cost to land him.