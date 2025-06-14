National Pundits Continue Placing Pressure on Rookie James Pearce Jr.
Context can be everything. Just ask Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr.
If any other NFL team had selected Pearce at No. 26 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft or if he had been picked anywhere else in the final third of the first round, Pearce is probably entering a rather normal rookie campaign for a first-round edge rusher.
But that didn't happen. The Falcons traded a lot of draft capital, including a 2026 first-rounder, for the right to pick Pearce at No. 26. He now lands in a place where he's viewed as half the answer to fixing Atlanta's long-time pass-rushing problem.
That's a lot of pressure, and it's not going away.
Entering mandatory minicamps this week, CBS Sports' Josh Edward included Pearce on his list of nine rookies with the most to prove.
"The Falcons traded back into the first round for the right to select a second edge rusher: Pearce. In doing so, they traded away a future first-round pick," Edwards wrote. "It requires conviction to make such a move and the pressure to validate those lofty assertions are on Pearce's doorstep.
"Atlanta has failed to field a terrorizing pass rush for several years, and Pearce now carries the burden of being part of that solution."
Fellow edge rusher Jalon Walker also carries that burden. But Walker wasn't on Edwards' list.
Entering the draft, pundits considered Walker a better prospect than Pearce. Walker was selected at No. 15 overall, 11 selections ahead of Pearce.
But again, context is everything. The Falcons didn't give up a future first-rounder and other draft capital for him.
It's not really fair to the kid, but that's the pressure the national media is putting on Pearce this summer. He will face it for his entire career with the Falcons.
Pearce was one of two edge rushers on Edwards' "most to prove" rookies list. The other was Baltimore Ravens' Mike Green.
Edwards also included New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka, Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward on the list.